Former Broward County Mayor Michael Udine Recognizes Kevin Tacher for Uncovering Real Estate Fraud in South Florida
Former Broward County Mayor Michael Udine Recognizes Kevin Tacher CEO of Independence Title for Uncovering Real Estate Fraud in South Florida.
Real estate fraud is the deliberate misrepresentation or concealment of facts to induce someone to buy, sell, or finance a property, often leading to financial loss for the victim.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Parkland Chamber of Commerce, Breakfast Former Broward County Mayor Michael Udine, alongside Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kair recognized Kevin Tacher the CEO of Independence Title for his outstanding work in uncovering major real estate fraud schemes in Broward County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The investigations, which took place over several years, exposed several individuals and companies that were involved in illegal and unethical practices in the local real estate market.
— Kevin Tacher
The investigative team at Independence Title, led by Kevin Tacher, their CEO, worked tirelessly to gather and analyze evidence, interview sources, and bring the findings to light. The result of their efforts was a comprehensive report that detailed the scope and extent of the fraud and named the individuals and companies involved. Several of these individuals have since been arrested and prosecuted.
“Kevin Tacher is someone that gives back,” said Mayor Michael Udine. “Many people see things in this world and look the other way. Kevin has saved countless residents' livelihoods for those whose homes were about to be taken from them. We need people like Kevin on the front line protecting and serving the residents of Parkland and Broward County. On behalf of the Broward County Commission, I am honored to recognize Kevin’s efforts with this certificate of appreciation.”
Former Broward County Mayor Michael Udine presented Kevin Tacher, the CEO of Independence Title, with a Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of the Broward County Board of County Commissioners, which is given to individuals or organizations who have made a significant contribution to the community through their work.
“We are grateful to receive this award and proud of the work our team has done to expose real estate fraud across South Florida,” said Kevin Tacher, the CEO of Independence Title. “We believe that we must serve our residents and make sure that those people conducting these schemes are held accountable at the fullest extent of the law.”
Broward County Officials will continue to work with Kevin Tacher and other community partners to address the issues raised by the uncovering of these schemes and to take action to prevent similar fraudulent activities in the future.
About Independence Title, Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Since 2003, Independence Title has been the leading provider of Title Insurance and Real Estate Closing Services in Fort Lauderdale and throughout the State of Florida.
About Kevin Tacher: Kevin Tacher – also known as the “Title King” – is the Founder and CEO of Independence Title Inc. Kevin is a 4x best-selling author and national real estate speaker. Featured on Fox News and NBC, as well as his other appearances, Kevin has shared the stage with some of the country’s best real estate and motivational speakers. Kevin and his team have worked with the FBI, Florida’s Attorney General, and several local, state, and federal agencies to uncover real estate fraud across the State of Florida.
He values community relationships and is involved with several non-profit organizations nationwide. Among his various philanthropic contributions, Kevin has donated towards reducing the struggles of individuals and families in poverty, helping abused and neglected children, supporting our valued military families, granting wishes case by case, and assisting with disaster relief locally and abroad.
Before moving to Florida in 2001, Kevin grew up on Long Island, NY, where he was a firefighter and Fire Safety Director for the Crowne Plaza Hotel in New York City. He moved to Florida only twenty days before September 11, narrowly missing that tragic event. He is grateful for the “go in together, get out together” beliefs it instilled in him, leaving no one behind.
Kevin loves traveling, scuba diving, fishing, and spending time with friends and family. He enjoys living in South Florida with his wife and two children.
To learn more about Kevin Tacher, the “Title King,” and how you can receive a copy of his other books, please visit: TitleRate.com, KevinTacher.com, or call 954-335-9305
State of Florida Vs. Ferguson
Broward County Case Number: 16001352CF10A
Court Type: Felony
Kevin Tacher
Independence Title, Inc.
+1 954-335-9305
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Saved from Title Theft in Florida