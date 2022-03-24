WFG National Title Insurance Presents Prevention of Cyber & Real Estate Fraud Award to Kevin Tacher, Independence Title

Real Estate & Cyber Fraud Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spark22 is the one of the largest and premier sales, marketing, and technology event for title agents across the country. The most talked about topic from attendees was in connection to real estate fraud and cyber fraud prevention.Pat Stone the Executive Chairman & Founder of WFG National Title Insurance Company presented one of the highest recognitions a title agent could receive to Kevin Tacher the Founder & CEO of Independence Title in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.This was a one-of-a-kind award never given before, said Tacher. It was created specifically for him because of the above and beyond commitment to the protection of his customer, he continued to say.This award was given to Tacher for going above and beyond in the prevention of cyber fraud and real estate fraud in Florida. Both from uncovering the Patricia Verlino story which was featured on NBC News South Florida and Fox News Channel in New York as well as the Miami Lot Stealing Scam as seen on NBC News South Florida.Pat Stone the Executive Chairman & Founder of WFG National Title Insurance Company asked to personally present Tacher with this one-of-a-kind award on stage at Spark22 and wrote him an amazing handwritten personal note which read as follows:"Kevin, thank you for all your involvement in helping to fight fraud in our industry. You go above and beyond and make us all look good. We are honored to have you as an agent of WFG National Title Insurance Company. Please let me know if I can ever help you in any manner. My Best! - Pat"Tacher continued to say that being a great title agent is one thing, but being a former firefighter, he values his business model with going in every real estate deal together and he leaves the real estate deal together leaving no one behind just like he was trained in the fire academy.He advised us that when choosing a title agent to close on your real estate transaction, you want to make sure you will close with someone who will fight for YOU when things don't go so smoothly. He advises his clients that who you close with matters most, so choose wisely!More About Independence TItle: Independence Title has been the leading provider of Title Insurance, Real Estate and Mortgage Closing Services in Fort Lauderdale and throughout the State of Florida. We cover all kinds of transactions and specialize in Land Trusts, Joint Ventures, Assignments, Transactional Funding and Double Closings.More About Kevin Tacher: Kevin Tacher – also known as "The Title King" – is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Independence Title Inc., a Fort Lauderdale, Florida based title insurance company.Kevin is a 3 times best-selling author and national real estate speaker. Featured on Fox News, NBC as well as in person, Kevin has shared the stage with some of the country's best real estate and motivational speakers. Kevin and his team have worked with the FBI, State Attorney as well as several local, state and federal agencies to uncover real estate fraud across the State of Florida.As a trailblazer in the industry, Kevin values community relationships and is involved with several non-profit organizations across the country. Among his various philanthropic contributions, Kevin and his wife Alana have donated towards reducing the struggles of individuals and families in poverty, helping abused and neglected children, supporting our valued military families, granting wishes case by case, and assisting with disaster relief locally as well as abroad.Prior to moving to Florida in 2001, Kevin grew up on Long Island, NY where he was a firefighter and Fire Safety Director for the Crowne Plaza Hotel in New York City. He moved to Florida only twenty days before September 11, narrowly missing that tragic event. He is grateful for the go in together, get out together beliefs it instilled in him, leaving no one behind.Kevin loves traveling, scuba diving, fishing and spending time with friends and family. He enjoys living in South Florida with his wife Alana, his daughter Lindsay and his son Jaxon.

