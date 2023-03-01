The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation named official charity partner for 2023 TCS New York City Marathon
Race to take place November 5
Live every day with love not hatred and you will accomplish so much more in life.”UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation has been named an official charity partner for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place November 5, 2023.
— Mark Schonwetter
Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) will be among the more than 550 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world’s most popular marathon.
The NYRR (New York Road Runners) Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf. MSHEF has been allocated 5 guaranteed entries at the Community Level to the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon.
“We are excited to be a part of the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon. The New York City Marathon is a perfect kick off to our annual fundraising campaign Journey For The Living. JFTL is a fitness challenge to walk, run or ride 15 miles during the month of November to raise money and awareness for Holocaust education. With the rise of antisemitism and hate, now more than ever we need to support our schools and bring in programming and materials to teach the lessons of the Holocaust and how they relate to today.” Says Isabella S. Fiske, co-founder MSHEF.
“As a new charity partner,” says Ann S. Arnold, co-founder MSHEF, “we are honored and thrilled to be a part of the TCS New York City Marathon. It is amazing to be able to have the ability to inspire people through running while highlighting the mission and vision of MSHEF.”
Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has now raised more than $460 million for 1,000 worthy non-profit organizations across the globe. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.
Those interested in obtaining a TCS New York City Marathon bib through the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation should contact info@mshefoundation.org subject line: NYC Marathon bib.
About Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:
Founded in 2019, MSHEF is a national nonprofit dedicated to expand and support Holocaust education for students by providing funds necessary for educators to teach the lessons learned from the past and how they relate to today. Our vision is to inspire students to create a world where all people are treated equally and with kindness and respect.
