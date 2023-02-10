Divorce With Respect Week to offer free divorce consultations to Ohio residents
Divorce professionals to host private 30-minute consultationsCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Divorce Professionals (COACDP) is joining in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Ohio divorce professionals will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of collaborative divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for Ohio residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach or financial specialist for free to learn more about their divorce options.
“We’re excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week 2023 and offer free consultations with divorce professionals in Ohio,” COACDP President Don Morris said. “Our goal is to help those facing the possibility of divorce to understand their options and how the divorce process works. Divorce education is a primary focus of The Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Divorce Professionals.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where the two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The collaborative divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation. Divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during an informal virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss their options for divorce.
The Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Divorce Professionals is a nonprofit organization comprised of lawyers, child specialists, mental health professionals and financial coaches. Its goal is to provide information about the collaborative divorce process and offer clients a list of professionals who are available to assist them through their separation. Its members promote the collaborative divorce process and are regularly required to complete trainings. Learn more at winwindivorce.org.
Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here