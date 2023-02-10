PR Marketing Firm Tell It Now PR Marketing Conference

MEMPHIS, TN, US, February 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- New City, New Date for the Power Media Solutions Tell it Now PR Conference - One Business Has Chance to Win $5K worth of PR and Marketing Support.Trusted media, publicity, and marketing maven Sharen Rooks brings Power to your business growth goals for 2023 and beyond. Power Media Solutions’ Tell it Now PR Marketing Conference will feature a variety of clinics, workshops, and keynotes to help guide entrepreneurial businesses to best practices in marketing, brand management, client acquisition and retention, public relations, digital and social media, and more. One business owner will be selected to receive $5,000 worth of PR/Marketing services.Tell it Now PR & Marketing Conference™ is designed for small to mid-size businesses with a central focus on PR & Marketing enhancement. The event gears to bolster skills and resources that many small businesses lack: business development, technology, and more. The conference aims to help early-stage businesses find the necessary elements to launch, grow, and succeed through this community. All system elements converge, allowing entrepreneurs to have meaningful opportunities with others so they feel comfortable collaborating to produce more sustainable and dynamic ventures, which yields economic growth.Many sponsors will be on-site to network and guide entrepreneurial business owners with advice on and creative solutions: Power Media Solutions/Hope Credit Union/Bluff City Magazine/Norwood Family Eye Care/The Green Law Firm PLLC/Rolfe Financial Services/Memphis Filmworks/Adspressions/Marketing Done Right/Jumpstart Your Business Podcasts/Power Housing and Institute/Born2Win/Against All Odds CounselingSome Conference Highlights:Meet one-on-one with our marketing experts for 30-minute consultations that will give you both inspiration and direction to take your current marketing and recruitment efforts to the next level. Learn from trainers who are succeeding at marketing using leading-edge approaches that don’t bust their budgets. Hear directly from expert trainers—what they want you to know; what’s helpful and what’s not—during this interactive specific industry session Q & A and clinic discussion. FREE WIFI IS PROVIDED & LAPTOPS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGEDTELL IT NOW! PR and Marketing ConferenceWednesday, April 19, 2023 8:00 AM-5:00 PM CSTThe Great Hall / 1900 S. Germantown Road /Germantown, Tennessee Early bird registration : $50 through February 28, 2023 ($75 from March 1) includes breakfast & lunchVendors may secure a vendor display for $175Guests and Vendors Register Here: https://www.tellitnowprconference.com/register.html For more information, media inquiries, or to become an event co-sponsor (free table included):Sharen Rooks, Power Media Solutions, creativedirector@powermediasolutions.com

