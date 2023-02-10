Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,674 in the last 365 days.

Power Media Solutions Tell it Now PR Conference - One Business Has Chance to Win $5K worth of PR and Marketing Support

PR Marketing Firm

Tell It Now PR Marketing Conference

Tell it Now PR & Marketing Conference™ is designed for small to mid-size businesses with a central focus on PR & Marketing enhancement.

MEMPHIS, TN, US, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New City, New Date for the Power Media Solutions Tell it Now PR Conference - One Business Has Chance to Win $5K worth of PR and Marketing Support.

Trusted media, publicity, and marketing maven Sharen Rooks brings Power to your business growth goals for 2023 and beyond. Power Media Solutions’ Tell it Now PR Marketing Conference will feature a variety of clinics, workshops, and keynotes to help guide entrepreneurial businesses to best practices in marketing, brand management, client acquisition and retention, public relations, digital and social media, and more. One business owner will be selected to receive $5,000 worth of PR/Marketing services.

Tell it Now PR & Marketing Conference™ is designed for small to mid-size businesses with a central focus on PR & Marketing enhancement. The event gears to bolster skills and resources that many small businesses lack: business development, technology, and more. The conference aims to help early-stage businesses find the necessary elements to launch, grow, and succeed through this community. All system elements converge, allowing entrepreneurs to have meaningful opportunities with others so they feel comfortable collaborating to produce more sustainable and dynamic ventures, which yields economic growth.

Many sponsors will be on-site to network and guide entrepreneurial business owners with advice on and creative solutions: Power Media Solutions/Hope Credit Union/Bluff City Magazine/Norwood Family Eye Care/The Green Law Firm PLLC/Rolfe Financial Services/Memphis Filmworks/Adspressions/Marketing Done Right/Jumpstart Your Business Podcasts/Power Housing and Institute/Born2Win/Against All Odds Counseling

Some Conference Highlights:
Meet one-on-one with our marketing experts for 30-minute consultations that will give you both inspiration and direction to take your current marketing and recruitment efforts to the next level. Learn from trainers who are succeeding at marketing using leading-edge approaches that don’t bust their budgets. Hear directly from expert trainers—what they want you to know; what’s helpful and what’s not—during this interactive specific industry session Q & A and clinic discussion. FREE WIFI IS PROVIDED & LAPTOPS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED

TELL IT NOW! PR and Marketing Conference
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 8:00 AM-5:00 PM CST
The Great Hall / 1900 S. Germantown Road /Germantown, Tennessee

Early bird registration: $50 through February 28, 2023 ($75 from March 1) includes breakfast & lunch

Vendors may secure a vendor display for $175

Guests and Vendors Register Here: https://www.tellitnowprconference.com/register.html

For more information, media inquiries, or to become an event co-sponsor (free table included):

Sharen Rooks, Power Media Solutions, creativedirector@powermediasolutions.com

Sharen Rooks
Power Media Solutions
+ + 19014921772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Tell It Now PR Marketing Conference Pitch Video

You just read:

Power Media Solutions Tell it Now PR Conference - One Business Has Chance to Win $5K worth of PR and Marketing Support

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.