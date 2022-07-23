Get a Jumpstart on Your Business in 2022; August 15th Jumpstart Your Business Memphis Networking Relaunches
Power Media Solutions PR/Marketing Firm Presents Get a Jumpstart on Your Business in 2022; August 15th Jumpstart Your Business Memphis Networking RelaunchesMEMPHIS, TN, US, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting Monday, August 15th at 10:00 am-11:00 am CST, Jumpstart Your Business Network “Live From Memphis” will air live podcasts Monday through Friday. The JSYB “Live From Memphis” will be available on all podcast platforms such as iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple, and Google, and on all social media platforms. Jumpstart Your Business is for all types of business owners. It will provide a wonderful opportunity for professionals to forge real business relationships, educate entrepreneurs and the community, gain reliable information from experts, attain valuable leads, create affordable advertising with maximum exposure, encourage community accountability, and create a professional networking environment.
The kick-off mixer for January -December will be held at a designated sponsored location in the Memphis area; A Green Law Firm will be one of their featured businesses of JSYB and Artist, Redd Velvet will also be another featured expert. The events are always free to attend. No registration is required. Each of the featured businesses will share Q & A forum, inspire others, and share business knowledge with attendees. Attendees can also submit any marketing questions to be answered by Sharen Rooks, PR & Marketing expert of Power Media Solutions.
About Jumpstart Your Business Network
The purpose is to share powerful information with emerging entrepreneurs and small to mid-size business owners. The response has been overwhelming for this type of professional networking function. Many local businesses have come alongside to aid the efforts to enhance this unique concept. Public Relations and Marketing Expert, Sharen Rooks has been a jewel for Jumpstart Your Business. JSYB podcast is hosted by, Worldfamous LeVeda McCou. Business owners have a platform to promote their services or products, be interviewed on the show, and also meet in person monthly.
Jumpstart Your Business Networking is an extension of Power Media Solutions, which is a nationally known Public Relations and Marketing Firm based in Memphis, TN.
