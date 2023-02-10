WeCare tlc announces certification as Women’s Business Enterprise, gold standard for women-owned businesses
Privately held woman-owned company joins community of prestigious women-owned businesses and entitiesORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeCare tlc, a privately held, woman-owned leader in implementing and managing onsite, near-site, and collaborative primary health centers around the country, has been certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the most widely recognized and respected certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S.
WeCare tlc’s WBE Certification was processed and validated by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council Florida, a WBENC Regional Partner Organization for the last 20 years.
“We’re honored to be certified as a WBE in Florida and to join a community of so many like-minded professionals,” said Raegan Le Douaron, President and CEO of WeCare tlc. “We are very proud to be a privately held, woman-owned company and are committed to building a workforce that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve.”
In order to qualify as a WBE, a business undergoes a thorough vetting process, and must be at least 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women, meaning one or more women must have unrestricted control of the business, a demonstrated management of day-to-day operations, and a proportionate investment of capital or expertise.
Le Douaron oversees all facets of WeCare tlc’s business and strategic initiatives. She has 20 years of experience growing and developing sales growth, bringing experience from the managed care and medical carrier sides of the self-funded market.
Other women in WeCare tlc’s senior leadership team include Angelina Szuch – DNP FNP-C, Chief of Clinical Services; Lauren Kirschner, Director of Client Services; Jen Rockafellow, Director of People Services; and Dr. Thuc Huynh, Medical Director.
WBE-certified businesses gain access to a vast network of support, increased visibility, education and development programs, and networking and mentorship opportunities with thousands of professionals dedicated to the advancement of women-owned businesses.
“Being certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise has opened so many doors for women-owned businesses and we know it will do the same for WeCare tlc,” Le Douaron said. “Having access to so many programs and resources designed to help women-owned businesses grow and thrive will only further our mission of changing the way healthcare is delivered.”
To learn more about WBEC Florida, visit wbecflorida.org.
About WeCare tlc
WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States by disrupting the care delivery model. Its health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing, and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc has saved clients more than $420 million in claim costs, reduced healthcare costs by 20 percent, and reduced urgent care visits by 50 percent. The company was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla., and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.
