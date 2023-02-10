Deadline for receiving nominations for 46th edition of King Faisal Prize on March 31

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The General Secretariat of the King Faisal Prize announced that the deadline for receiving nominations for the 46th edition of the prize’s five categories is on March 31, 2023.

Secretary General of the King Faisal Prize Dr. Abdulaziz Alsebail stated that the subjects for each category for the 46th edition were decided as follows:

• Islamic Studies: "Islamic Legislation and Contemporary Applications"

• Arabic Language and Literature: "Non-Arab Institutions’ Endeavors to Promote Arabic"

• Medicine: "Management of Peripheral Disabilities"

• Science: "Biology”

The final category “Service to Islam” is only a recognition award that will be accorded to those who have played a leading role in service of Islam and Muslims, whether ideologically, scientifically or socially, or through various initiatives, activities, programs, and projects that have had a positive impact on the Muslim community.

According to a statement by the General Secretariat, nominations can be submitted via airmail, e-mail at nominations@kingfaisalprize.org, and the official website www.kingfaisalprize.org/nomination.

Further information about the nominations and the terms and conditions can be found on the official website www.kingfaisalprize.org, the statement added.

It is worthy to note that the King Faisal Prize, which was awarded for the first time in 1979, was received by 290 scientists and scholars from 45 countries, 22 of whom went on to receive the Nobel Prize.

//End//