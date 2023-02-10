Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 10, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 am or call of the Chair – Room 322
9:00 a.m.
WATER OVERSIGHT SUB-COMMITTEE – DISCUSSION AND PRIORITIZATION
1:30 p.m.
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING CANCELLED
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Monday, February 13, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322
1:30 p.m.
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(924) Public Education Department (Helms/Miller)
(940) Public School Facilities Authority (Liu/Miller)
(342) Public School Insurance Authority (Simon/Miller)
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322
1:30 p.m.
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(609) Indian Affairs Department (Chenier/Macias)
(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Chenier/Mavrommatis)
(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Sciacca)
(495) Spaceport Authority (Dick-Peddie/Miller)
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.
Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363
CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 176 ACEQUIA FUND FOR DISASTER RESPONSE (CAMPOS/JARAMILLO)
SB 195 WATER PROTECTION PERMANENT FUND (CAMPOS)
SB 239 STREAM COMMISSION ACEQUIA BUREAU (CAMPOS)
SB 254 GAME & FISH LICENSING FEES (NEVILLE/CAMPOS)
SB 206 FORESTRY DIVISION PROCUREMENT EXEMPTION (HAMBLEN/McQUEEN
SB 222 RETENTION OF WATER RIGHTS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS (PIRTLE)
SB 243 PLASTIC WASTE REDUCTION ACT (STEINBORN)
SB 257 MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE LAND AGREEMENT (INGLE)
SB 266 RETAIL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION (STEFANICS/ROMERO)
SB 271 EQUINE DEFINITION (HAMBLEN)
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 773 988 1331
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871
EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 236 UNIVERSITY FACULTY RESEARCH GRANT ACT (SOULES)
SB 237 UNIVERSITY ANALYSIS AND RESEARCH GRANT PGM (SOULES)
SB 283 REDUCING SUSPENSIONS & EXPULSIONS ACT (POPE)
SB 289 K-12 OUTDOOR EDUCATION PROGRAM (GONZALES/HEMPHILL)
SB 304 CNM SHORT TERM TRAINING PROGRAMS (TALLMAN)
SB 307 LICENSED TEACHER PREP AFFORDABILITY (STEWART)
SB 325 SCHOOL COUNSELOR TEACHER LOAN REPAYMENT (SOULES/SARIÑANA)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.govMonday, February 13, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 151 GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP ACT CHANGES (POPE)
SB 329 NM TECH WATER LEADERS WORKSHOP (STEWART)
SB 340 DEFINE PUBLIC ED ETHNIC STUDIES (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 344 SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER PROGRAM (CAMPOS)
SB 347 NMSU STEM PLUS CENTER (POPE)
HB 43 AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT POLICY IN SCHOOLS (THOMSON/CHASEY)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832
HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Friday, February 10, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311
SB 188 OFFICIAL STATE AROMA (SOULES)
SB 198 ANONYMITY OF LOTTERY WINNERS (WOODS)
SB 203 DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES DATA (ORTIZ y PINO)
SB 207 CHILD ABUSE BEST INTEREST STANDARD (SCHMEDES)
SB 210 NAT’L GUARD DEATH BENEFIT ACT (PADILLA/POPE)
SB 212 ADD SPACE FORCE TO MILITARY DEFINITIONS (POPE)
SB 213 METHADONE DISPENSED BY RNS & LPNS (PADILLA/O’NEILL)
SB 216 BANKRUPTCY EXEMPTIONS (O’NEILL/CHASEY)
SB 223 CHILD SUPPORT SCHEDULE CHANGES (SEDILLO LOPEZ/NIBERT)
SB 224 MEDICAID AS MANDATORY MEDICAL CHILD SUPPORT (SEDILLO LOPEZ/NIBERT)
Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 912 452 6531
Monday, February 13, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311
*SB 123 REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE (LOPEZ/DIXON)
SB 120/a OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MILITARY CHILDREN (POPE)
SB 226 DIVERSITY ACT (LOPEZ/POPE) SB 232 HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO &
REIMBURSEMENT (PIRTLE/HERNANDEZ)
SB 232 HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO & REIMBURSEMENT
(PIRTLE/HERNANDEZ)
SB 233 RESUSCITATION OF UNEMANCIPATED MINORS (SCHMEDES)
SB 238 NO AVIATION FUEL WITH LEAD SALES (SOULES)
SB 240 TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION TAX AUDITS (O’NEILL/DE LA CRUZ)
SB 242 MEDICAL CANNABIS ID AND RENEWAL (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 244 DEPT. OF DEFENSE CHILD CARE LICENSING (POPE)
SB 250 FIREFIGHTER SURVIVOR BENEFITS (BURT)
SB 190 SUBSTANCE ABUSE DEMAND PLAN (STEINBORN/HICKEY)
SB 228 UNM PROJECT ECHO (LOPEZ)
SB 261 AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS SUPPORT (MAESTAS)
Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 912 452 6531
Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481
INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303
SB 33 TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT (SHENDO/LITTLE)
SB 87 LAND GRANT WASTE REMOVAL (JARAMILLO/HERRERA)
SB 86 NMSU RURAL & TRIBAL DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE (HEMPHILL)
SB 27 RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE CRISIS RESPONSE ACT (HEMPHILL)
SB 245 RURAL EMERGENCY HOSPITAL LICENSURE (STEFANICS/INGLE)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 433 043 7643
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
(Click on the Webcast tab and select Indian, Rural, and Cultural Affairs)
Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,
(505) 986-4837
JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
Joseph Cervantes, Chair
Friday, February 10, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hour after floor session – Room 321
SB 73 PRIMARY ELECTION VOTING REQUIREMENTS (O’NEILL/HEMPHILL)
SB 41 LOCAL TELECOMM CARRIER CHANGES (PADILLA)
SB 42/a CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTING CHANGES (WIRTH/DUHIGG)
SB 219/a COLLEGE STUDENT ATHLETE ENDORSEMENTS (MOORES/MAESTAS)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3616365786 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID 361 636 5786
To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.
Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485
RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair
Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321
HARVEY, CHRISTIE ANN appointment Border Authority (DIAMOND)
NAIR, SARITA appointment Department of Workforce Solutions (HAMBLEN)
ALLEN, PATRICK M. appointment Department of Health (STEWART)
SJR 1 STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, CA (NEVILLE)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 339 642 2464
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.govMonday, February 13, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 321
SB 280 CYBERSECURITY ACT (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)
* SB 153 PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 324 COUNTY ASSESSOR CERTIFICATION PAY (GONZALES/BORREGO)
* SB 335 DELAY PART OF LOCAL ELECTION ACT (ORTIZ y PINO/DUHIGG)
SB 185 NM WORK AND SAVE BOARD CHANGES (TALLMAN)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 339 642 2464
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746
###