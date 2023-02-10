Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 10, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 am or call of the Chair – Room 322

9:00 a.m.

WATER OVERSIGHT SUB-COMMITTEE – DISCUSSION AND PRIORITIZATION



1:30 p.m.

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING CANCELLED



For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 13, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322

1:30 p.m.

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(924) Public Education Department (Helms/Miller)

(940) Public School Facilities Authority (Liu/Miller)

(342) Public School Insurance Authority (Simon/Miller)



For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322

1:30 p.m.

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(609) Indian Affairs Department (Chenier/Macias)

(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Chenier/Mavrommatis)

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Sciacca)

(495) Spaceport Authority (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 176 ACEQUIA FUND FOR DISASTER RESPONSE (CAMPOS/JARAMILLO)

SB 195 WATER PROTECTION PERMANENT FUND (CAMPOS)

SB 239 STREAM COMMISSION ACEQUIA BUREAU (CAMPOS)

SB 254 GAME & FISH LICENSING FEES (NEVILLE/CAMPOS)

SB 206 FORESTRY DIVISION PROCUREMENT EXEMPTION (HAMBLEN/McQUEEN

SB 222 RETENTION OF WATER RIGHTS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS (PIRTLE)

SB 243 PLASTIC WASTE REDUCTION ACT (STEINBORN)

SB 257 MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE LAND AGREEMENT (INGLE)

SB 266 RETAIL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION (STEFANICS/ROMERO)

SB 271 EQUINE DEFINITION (HAMBLEN)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 773 988 1331

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 236 UNIVERSITY FACULTY RESEARCH GRANT ACT (SOULES)

SB 237 UNIVERSITY ANALYSIS AND RESEARCH GRANT PGM (SOULES)

SB 283 REDUCING SUSPENSIONS & EXPULSIONS ACT (POPE)

SB 289 K-12 OUTDOOR EDUCATION PROGRAM (GONZALES/HEMPHILL)

SB 304 CNM SHORT TERM TRAINING PROGRAMS (TALLMAN)

SB 307 LICENSED TEACHER PREP AFFORDABILITY (STEWART)

SB 325 SCHOOL COUNSELOR TEACHER LOAN REPAYMENT (SOULES/SARIÑANA)



For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov Monday, February 13, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 151 GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP ACT CHANGES (POPE)

SB 329 NM TECH WATER LEADERS WORKSHOP (STEWART)

SB 340 DEFINE PUBLIC ED ETHNIC STUDIES (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 344 SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER PROGRAM (CAMPOS)

SB 347 NMSU STEM PLUS CENTER (POPE)

HB 43 AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT POLICY IN SCHOOLS (THOMSON/CHASEY)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, February 10, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311

SB 188 OFFICIAL STATE AROMA (SOULES)

SB 198 ANONYMITY OF LOTTERY WINNERS (WOODS)

SB 203 DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES DATA (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 207 CHILD ABUSE BEST INTEREST STANDARD (SCHMEDES)

SB 210 NAT’L GUARD DEATH BENEFIT ACT (PADILLA/POPE)

SB 212 ADD SPACE FORCE TO MILITARY DEFINITIONS (POPE)

SB 213 METHADONE DISPENSED BY RNS & LPNS (PADILLA/O’NEILL)

SB 216 BANKRUPTCY EXEMPTIONS (O’NEILL/CHASEY)

SB 223 CHILD SUPPORT SCHEDULE CHANGES (SEDILLO LOPEZ/NIBERT)

SB 224 MEDICAID AS MANDATORY MEDICAL CHILD SUPPORT (SEDILLO LOPEZ/NIBERT)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Monday, February 13, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311

*SB 123 REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE (LOPEZ/DIXON)

SB 120/a OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MILITARY CHILDREN (POPE)

SB 226 DIVERSITY ACT (LOPEZ/POPE) SB 232 HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO &

REIMBURSEMENT (PIRTLE/HERNANDEZ)

SB 232 HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO & REIMBURSEMENT

(PIRTLE/HERNANDEZ)

SB 233 RESUSCITATION OF UNEMANCIPATED MINORS (SCHMEDES)

SB 238 NO AVIATION FUEL WITH LEAD SALES (SOULES)

SB 240 TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION TAX AUDITS (O’NEILL/DE LA CRUZ)

SB 242 MEDICAL CANNABIS ID AND RENEWAL (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 244 DEPT. OF DEFENSE CHILD CARE LICENSING (POPE)

SB 250 FIREFIGHTER SURVIVOR BENEFITS (BURT)

SB 190 SUBSTANCE ABUSE DEMAND PLAN (STEINBORN/HICKEY)

SB 228 UNM PROJECT ECHO (LOPEZ)

SB 261 AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS SUPPORT (MAESTAS)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481



INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303

SB 33 TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT (SHENDO/LITTLE)

SB 87 LAND GRANT WASTE REMOVAL (JARAMILLO/HERRERA)

SB 86 NMSU RURAL & TRIBAL DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE (HEMPHILL)

SB 27 RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE CRISIS RESPONSE ACT (HEMPHILL)

SB 245 RURAL EMERGENCY HOSPITAL LICENSURE (STEFANICS/INGLE)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 433 043 7643

To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

(Click on the Webcast tab and select Indian, Rural, and Cultural Affairs)

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,

(505) 986-4837

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Friday, February 10, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hour after floor session – Room 321

SB 73 PRIMARY ELECTION VOTING REQUIREMENTS (O’NEILL/HEMPHILL)

SB 41 LOCAL TELECOMM CARRIER CHANGES (PADILLA)

SB 42/a CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTING CHANGES (WIRTH/DUHIGG)

SB 219/a COLLEGE STUDENT ATHLETE ENDORSEMENTS (MOORES/MAESTAS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3616365786 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID 361 636 5786

To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair



Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321

HARVEY, CHRISTIE ANN appointment Border Authority (DIAMOND)

NAIR, SARITA appointment Department of Workforce Solutions (HAMBLEN)

ALLEN, PATRICK M. appointment Department of Health (STEWART)

SJR 1 STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, CA (NEVILLE)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799

Meeting ID: 339 642 2464

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov Monday, February 13, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 321

SB 280 CYBERSECURITY ACT (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

* SB 153 PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 324 COUNTY ASSESSOR CERTIFICATION PAY (GONZALES/BORREGO)

* SB 335 DELAY PART OF LOCAL ELECTION ACT (ORTIZ y PINO/DUHIGG)

SB 185 NM WORK AND SAVE BOARD CHANGES (TALLMAN)



For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799

Meeting ID: 339 642 2464

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

