Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 10, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 am or call of the Chair – Room 322
9:00 a.m.
WATER OVERSIGHT SUB-COMMITTEE – DISCUSSION AND PRIORITIZATION

1:30 p.m.
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING CANCELLED

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 13, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322
1:30 p.m.
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
     (924) Public Education Department     (Helms/Miller)
     (940) Public School Facilities Authority (Liu/Miller)
     (342) Public School Insurance Authority (Simon/Miller)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322
1:30 p.m.
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
     (609) Indian Affairs Department      (Chenier/Macias)
     (631) Workforce Solutions Department      (Chenier/Mavrommatis)
     (624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department     (Klundt/Sciacca)
     (495) Spaceport Authority      (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 176     ACEQUIA FUND FOR DISASTER RESPONSE     (CAMPOS/JARAMILLO)
SB 195     WATER PROTECTION PERMANENT FUND     (CAMPOS)
SB 239     STREAM COMMISSION ACEQUIA BUREAU     (CAMPOS)
SB 254     GAME & FISH LICENSING FEES     (NEVILLE/CAMPOS)
SB 206     FORESTRY DIVISION PROCUREMENT EXEMPTION     (HAMBLEN/McQUEEN
SB 222     RETENTION OF WATER RIGHTS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS     (PIRTLE)
SB 243     PLASTIC WASTE REDUCTION ACT     (STEINBORN)
SB 257     MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE LAND AGREEMENT     (INGLE)
SB 266     RETAIL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION     (STEFANICS/ROMERO)
SB 271     EQUINE DEFINITION    (HAMBLEN)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 773 988 1331
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 236     UNIVERSITY FACULTY RESEARCH GRANT ACT     (SOULES)
SB 237     UNIVERSITY ANALYSIS AND RESEARCH GRANT PGM     (SOULES)
SB 283     REDUCING SUSPENSIONS & EXPULSIONS ACT     (POPE)
SB 289     K-12 OUTDOOR EDUCATION PROGRAM     (GONZALES/HEMPHILL)
SB 304     CNM SHORT TERM TRAINING PROGRAMS     (TALLMAN)
SB 307     LICENSED TEACHER PREP AFFORDABILITY     (STEWART)
SB 325     SCHOOL COUNSELOR TEACHER LOAN REPAYMENT     (SOULES/SARIÑANA)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.govMonday, February 13, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 151     GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP ACT CHANGES     (POPE)
SB 329     NM TECH WATER LEADERS WORKSHOP     (STEWART)
SB 340     DEFINE PUBLIC ED ETHNIC STUDIES     (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 344     SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT     CENTER PROGRAM (CAMPOS)
SB 347     NMSU STEM PLUS CENTER     (POPE)
HB 43     AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT POLICY IN SCHOOLS     (THOMSON/CHASEY)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, February 10, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311
SB 188     OFFICIAL STATE AROMA     (SOULES)
SB 198     ANONYMITY OF LOTTERY WINNERS     (WOODS)
SB 203     DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES DATA     (ORTIZ y PINO)
SB 207     CHILD ABUSE BEST INTEREST STANDARD     (SCHMEDES)
SB 210     NAT’L GUARD DEATH BENEFIT ACT     (PADILLA/POPE)
SB 212     ADD SPACE FORCE TO MILITARY DEFINITIONS    (POPE)
SB 213     METHADONE DISPENSED BY RNS & LPNS     (PADILLA/O’NEILL)
SB 216     BANKRUPTCY EXEMPTIONS     (O’NEILL/CHASEY)
SB 223     CHILD SUPPORT SCHEDULE CHANGES     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/NIBERT)
SB 224     MEDICAID AS MANDATORY MEDICAL CHILD SUPPORT     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/NIBERT)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Monday, February 13, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311
*SB 123     REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE     (LOPEZ/DIXON)
SB 120/a     OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MILITARY CHILDREN (POPE)
SB 226     DIVERSITY ACT (LOPEZ/POPE) SB 232 HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO &
     REIMBURSEMENT    (PIRTLE/HERNANDEZ)
SB 232     HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO & REIMBURSEMENT
     (PIRTLE/HERNANDEZ)
SB 233     RESUSCITATION OF UNEMANCIPATED MINORS     (SCHMEDES)
SB 238     NO AVIATION FUEL WITH LEAD SALES     (SOULES)
SB 240     TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION TAX AUDITS     (O’NEILL/DE LA CRUZ)
SB 242     MEDICAL CANNABIS ID AND RENEWAL    (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 244     DEPT. OF DEFENSE CHILD CARE LICENSING     (POPE)
SB 250    FIREFIGHTER SURVIVOR BENEFITS     (BURT)
SB 190     SUBSTANCE ABUSE DEMAND PLAN     (STEINBORN/HICKEY)
SB 228     UNM PROJECT ECHO     (LOPEZ)
SB 261     AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS SUPPORT     (MAESTAS)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481


INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303
SB 33     TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT     (SHENDO/LITTLE)
SB 87     LAND GRANT WASTE REMOVAL     (JARAMILLO/HERRERA)
SB 86     NMSU RURAL & TRIBAL DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE     (HEMPHILL)
SB 27     RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE CRISIS RESPONSE ACT     (HEMPHILL)
SB 245     RURAL EMERGENCY HOSPITAL LICENSURE     (STEFANICS/INGLE)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 433 043 7643
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
(Click on the Webcast tab and select Indian, Rural, and Cultural Affairs)

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,
(505) 986-4837

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Friday, February 10, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hour after floor session – Room 321
SB 73     PRIMARY ELECTION VOTING REQUIREMENTS     (O’NEILL/HEMPHILL)
SB 41     LOCAL TELECOMM CARRIER CHANGES     (PADILLA)
SB 42/a     CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTING CHANGES     (WIRTH/DUHIGG)
SB 219/a     COLLEGE STUDENT ATHLETE ENDORSEMENTS     (MOORES/MAESTAS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3616365786 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID 361 636 5786
To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Friday, February 10, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321
HARVEY, CHRISTIE ANN     appointment     Border Authority     (DIAMOND)
NAIR, SARITA     appointment     Department of Workforce Solutions     (HAMBLEN)
ALLEN, PATRICK M.     appointment     Department of Health    (STEWART)

SJR 1     STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, CA     (NEVILLE)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 339 642 2464
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.govMonday, February 13, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 321
SB 280     CYBERSECURITY ACT     (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)
* SB 153     PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 324     COUNTY ASSESSOR CERTIFICATION PAY     (GONZALES/BORREGO)
* SB 335     DELAY PART OF LOCAL ELECTION ACT     (ORTIZ y PINO/DUHIGG)
SB 185     NM WORK AND SAVE BOARD CHANGES     (TALLMAN)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 339 642 2464
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

###

Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 10, 2023

