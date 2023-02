Senate Floor Calendar: Friday, February 10, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE CALENDAR

8TH LEGISLATIVE DAY

Friday, February 10, 2023

Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.



ROLL CALL

PRAYER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

READING OF THE JOURNAL

INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION:

A. Bills

B. Joint Resolutions

C. Resolutions

D. Joint Memorials

E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 200/a REGIONAL WATER PROJECT PROCUREMENT

(INGLE/MUÑOZ)

(2) SENATE CONSERVATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 53/a/ec STORAGE OF CERTAIN RADIOACTIVE WASTE

(STEINBORN/MCQUEEN)

(3) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 133 CATALYTIC CONVERTER SALES RECORDS (STEWART/JARAMILLO)

(4) SENATE BILL 47/a DRIVER’S LICENSE SUSPENSION PENALTIES/SJC

AMENDED (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

(5) SENATE BILL 56 DISTRIBUTED GENERATION FACILITY

SUPPLY CAP (SOULES)

(6) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 9 CREATE LEGACY

PERMANENT FUNDS (NEVILLE/WIRTH)

(7) SENATE BILL 102/a IMPROPER USE OF TRAVEL LANE / SJC

AMENDED (MUÑOZ)

(8) SENATE BILL 81 IMMUNIZATION INFO CERTIFICATION (HICKEY)

(9) SENATE BILL 44 PROHIBIT FIREARMS AT POLLING PLACES

(WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)

(10) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 84 PROBATION & PAROLE VIOLATION CHANGES (O’NEILL/MAESTAS)

(11) SENATE CONSERVATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 58 INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS (WIRTH/McQUEEN)

BUSINESS ON THE PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 3 LAS AMIGAS DE NUEVO MEXICO, IN RECOGNITION (PADILLA/LOPEZ)

(2) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 6 YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL EDUCATION (GONZALES)

(3) SENATE MEMORIAL 3 “COWBOYS FOR CANCER RESEARCH DAY”

(NEVILLE)

(4) SENATE MEMORIAL 9 “HIROSHI H. MIYAMURA, IN HONOR”

(MUÑOZ)

(5) SENATE MEMORIAL 10 NM NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED TEACHERS DAY (JARAMILLO)

(6) SENATE MEMORIAL 15 LOREN & BARBARA NELSON, RECOGNITION

(HEMPHILL)

(7) SENATE MEMORIAL 21 “NM SPEECH-LANGUAGE & HEARING ASSOC. DAY” (BRANDT)

(8) SENATE MEMORIAL 22 “NEW MEXICO MESA DAY” (CAMPOS)

(9) SENATE MEMORIAL 24 “FFA DAY’ (DIAMOND)

(10) SENATE MEMORIAL 26 “NMSU AGGIES FOOTBALL TEAM DAY” (MUÑOZ)

(11) SENATE MEMORIAL 28 “SENATOR JOHN PINTO DAY” (PINTO)

(12) SENATE MEMORIAL 31 NM SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER NETWORK (CAMPOS)

(13) SENATE MEMORIAL 32 “NM ATHLETIC TRAINER DAY” (HEMPHILL

(14) SENATE MEMORIAL 33 EQUALITY NEW MEXICO 30TH ANNIVERSARY (STEFANICS/STEWART)

(15) SENATE MEMORIAL 34 “CHILE DAY” (DIAMOND)

(16) SENATE MEMORIAL 35 “CITY OF SANTA FE DAY” (STEFANICS/STEWART)

(17) SENATE MEMORIAL 36 “COMMUNITY COLLEGE DAY” (SOULES)

###