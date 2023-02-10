RAIN DEFENSE + AI: THE CHINESE SPY BALLOON AND THE MILITARIZATION OF THE STRATOSPHERE

RAIN Defense + AI logo A Raven Aeorostar Balloon System

RAIN Defense + AI report series provides everything you need to know about surveillance balloons and the militarization of the stratosphere

The balloon crisis has correctly drawn urgent attention at the highest levels. We give the full picture of the stratosphere's militarization, including the types of platforms and their capabilities.” — George Howell, Director of RAIN+ Industry

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US and international media are extensively covering the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by a US fighter jet on the 4th of February. New high altitude surveillance platforms are now being used for military surveillance, with capabilities going beyond that of satellites. The difficulties detecting these new systems are being urgently discussed at the highest government and military levels, both in the US and internationally.

RAIN Defense + AI has produced a comprehensive review of stratospheric military platforms, offering the full story regarding systems such as the Chinese spy balloons. RAIN’s report entitled “A New Momentum for the Stratosphere” is a comprehensive source of information regarding High Altitude Balloons, Lighter Than Air airships and Solar Gliders. This commercial report covers in detail their military capabilities, levels of development, use of artificial intelligence, and market outlook as well as offering trends and forecasts for the sector.

George Howell, Director of RAIN+ Industry says: "The Chinese surveillance balloon crisis has correctly drawn urgent attention at the highest military and government levels. RAIN's data and research provides the full picture of the militarization of the stratosphere and the information needed on the various types of surveillance platforms and their military capabilities."

RAIN has produced a white paper called “The Militarization of the Stratosphere, High Altitude Platform Systems and Artificial Intelligence” which serves as a backgrounder for the report series.

To get access to this unique source on High Altitude Balloons and more, please find the link to the report series, together with a free extract here.

For more information about RAIN Defense + AI please visit our website.

A GLOBAL KNOWLEDGE PLATFORM ON DEFENSE + AI

RAIN is a global knowledge platform on the intersection of Defense and AI. We provide the latest on Defense + AI by sourcing comprehensive, and highly relevant knowledge + data and connecting to all the players globally. RAIN’s three divisions – RAIN Industry, RAINCLOUD and RAIN Ethics – work in synergy to provide a unique and specialized source on AI + Defense.

AI + BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE FOR THE DEFENSE SECTOR

RAIN INDUSTRY REPORTS provide a multi-dimensional view of AI impacts by mapping the AI ecosystem, benchmarking and evaluating capabilities of platforms and systems. They offer actionable insights and market trend analysis to help decision makers reach critical decisions. Based on data-driven research, they offer vital intelligence and analytics for businesses and investors.