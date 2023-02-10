Swipe Right: How NFTs are making Valentine’s Week Spicy
Web3 agency metapep labs created a Valentine’s Week NFT experience in collaboration with Avalanche blockchain artist, Scribble Warlock.
For [Heart Tarts], Valentine's day doesn't just come once a year. It is a way of life.”UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As both singles and couples spend more and more of our lives in digital worlds, the way humans find and celebrate love is shifting. In web2, dating apps like Tinder revolutionized the way singles meet. “Swipe Right” wedged its way so deeply into popular vernacular that even people who’ve never touched the app understand what it means. But as we enter the age of web3, can we expect Cupid to fly fast enough to keep up with the current tech?
— Scribble Warlock
Despite the success of viral songs like “Crypto Boy” which dismisses NFT collectors as dudes who can’t get a date, in web3 people are finding and celebrating love every day. Instead of APPs, it’s NFT artists who are on the front lines of creating new communities for people to meet, mingle, create friendships… and perhaps even something more.
One such artist is the acclaimed and talented Scribble Warlock, who has created an entire universe called the CHROMASPHERE for people to explore. Scribble has a unique talent for telling stories through his illustrations, and his newest collection Heart Tarts is no exception.
Heart Tarts are Valentines for the modern web3 user, with an attitude and style that is unhinged, exaggerated, and alien. True to his style and storytelling talent, Scribble has crafted a lore that integrates these characters tightly into the CHROMASPHERE that has made Scribble Warlock so popular.
“Heart Tarts are living heart candies that spend their days smooching, flirting, cuddling, and doing every other unspoken activity your mind can think of,” Scribble said. “For them, Valentine's day doesn't just come once a year. It is a way of life. Maybe we can learn something from these little devils and show our Valentine some love as often as we can.”
In partnership with metapep labs, a company that provides web3 services including smart contract development for NFT mints, web3 games, and much more, Scribble Warlock is not only releasing the Heart Tarts collection, but launching a week-long Valentine’s themed NFT game on the Avalanche Blockchain.
This is the third iteration of metapep labs’ NFT Battle Royale, which gamifies the experience of collecting AVAX NFTs with a real-time leaderboard. Due to the success of their NFT Battle Royale, metapep labs was featured in the gaming section of Ava Labs’ Snow Report last month. In this iteration of the game featuring Scribble Warlock, collectors compete to collect NFT Treats. Each treat is assigned points, and the top holders after one week will win NFT prizes from Scribble Warlock's Mind Matter and Icons collections as well as from metapep labs’ NFT treasury. Additional prizes and airdrops will be given to participants throughout the week.
An AMA is scheduled for Saturday February 10th at 1PM ET / 10 AM PT hosted on Twitter by @metapeplabs for anyone who wants to ask the team questions directly. Questions are also always welcome in the metapep discord at discord.metapep.com.
"We're excited to be working with Scribble Warlock on this unique and fun Valentine's Day collection," said Chris Fusillo, a co-founder of metapep labs. "The Heart Tarts collection is a perfect blend of imagination and humor in a style that is uniquely Scribble’s."
Don't miss your chance to be a part of this exciting Valentine's Day adventure in the CHROMASPHERE. The Heart Tarts collection will be minted on February 13th at 10PM ET / 7PM PT during metapep labs' Twitter space, #MicroMintMonday. Follow Scribble Warlock (@ScribbleWarl0ck) and metapep labs (@metapeplabs) on social media for updates and more information.
Chris Fusillo
metapep labs
email us here
Scribble Warlock Artist Trailer