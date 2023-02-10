Distinctive Schools Names Elizabeth Winke Chief Financial Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Winke joined Distinctive Schools in March of 2021, previously serving the organization as Controller. Prior to joining the Distinctive Schools team, she worked in various nonprofits, serving as a Director of Financial Accounting, Senior Accountant, and Controller. She possesses extensive experience with nonprofit financial management, government reports, audits, and financial concepts.
Distinctive Schools President & Chief Executive Officer, Scott Frauenheim shared, “Elizabeth has a superior track record in building sustainability and creating processes and systems, and has provided outstanding service as Interim CFO for the last seven months. Elizabeth brings strong communication, detailed plans, and she has supported such a strong team culture with our incredible finance leaders and staff at DS. After a rigorous process, I am excited to share that Elizabeth brings a compelling vision for the future of Distinctive Schools and we are thrilled about her new leadership role as our CFO into the future.”
As CFO, Winke will lead the Distinctive Schools finance team, and continue to support strategic financial initiatives set forth by Distinctive Schools. She will be focused on enhancing systems, processes and financial modeling, through deep data analysis and future forward thinking. Winke is focused on ensuring that leaders across our network are equipped with the access, information and financial tools to drive organizational success for our students and our families.
“I admire the initiatives set forth by the Distinctive team, and am grateful to be part of such an innovative network. There are significant opportunities for our schools ahead, and I look forward to continued success for each of our Distinctive Schools campuses,” Winke shared.
Winke brings over 20 years of experience in accounting and nonprofit finance to Distinctive Schools. She has served in various roles throughout her career, and maintained a focus on service and nonprofit financial management. She is a licensed CPA and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Purdue University.
About Distinctive Schools
Distinctive Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools. The team includes passionate educators and determined leaders who innovate, trailblaze and collaboratively lead a public education transformation, as well as create diverse, joyful, welcoming communities rooted in social justice and rigorous learning. Distinctive Schools supports all learners to be engaged, curious and to achieve their full potential. To learn more, please visit http://distinctiveschools.org/.
