Spektra Systems Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation
Spektra Systems has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS CloudFormation Delivery.REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS CloudFormation Delivery. AWS CloudFormation Delivery Partners are AWS Partners who help AWS customers, developers, and system administrators develop an easy way to use infrastructure as code.
The AWS Service Delivery designation differentiates Spektra Systems as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.
Accordingly, the AWS Service Delivery Program enables AWS customers to identify AWS Partners with experience and a deep understanding of specific AWS services. Spektra Systems has passed a rigorous technical validation and has been recognized for following best practices with AWS CloudFormation.
Spektra’s virtual labs platform CloudLabs provides hands-on lab environments to technology companies and educational institutions for training, events, demos, and POCs at scale. It empowers sales, education, and IT training and development with a robust hands-on platform required for real-world technology experience.
CloudLabs’s integration with AWS enables ISVs to deliver effective training to customers and their internal sales teams while also significantly expanding their marketing outreach. The virtual lab platform is equipped to deploy, manage, and support thousands of lab environments at scale, on short notice.
Spektra Systems also comes with years of experience of helping technology companies in bringing their products to cloud marketplaces. Spektra’s SaaSify platform helps ISVs offer their products and list SaaS Services on the AWS Marketplace.
“Spektra Systems is proud to receive the designation for AWS Service Delivery,” said Amit Malik, COO, Spektra Systems. Adding, “Spektra's SaaSify and CloudLabs empower organizations to leverage AWS to accelerate their business growth. The Service Delivery designation validates our solution quality.”
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering AWS services.
About Spektra Systems:
Spektra Systems is a partner focused cloud solutions company. The leading cloud-based products and services from Spektra Systems like CloudLabs, Saasify, and CloudEvents, help organizations of all sizes to accelerate their digital transformation journey and continue innovating. Visit: https://spektrasystems.com/
About CloudLabs:
CloudLabs is a virtual hands-on lab platform designed for ISVs, educational institutions, and training organizations for learning and enablement through modern immersive technology experiences. CloudLabs boosts better customer engagement and drives faster prospect generation with hands-on virtual IT labs for Training, POCs, and Demos. The platform is also equipped to deploy, manage, and support thousands of lab environments at scale. Visit: https://cloudlabs.ai/
About SaaSify:
SaaSify enables faster go to market for technology companies by enabling faster onboarding to AWS marketplace while adhering to security and best practices. SaaSify’s professional services helps ISVs focus on leveraging the AWS marketplace and business growth without worrying about the underlying technical complexities and management overhead. Visit: https://saasify.ai/
For more information, press only:
Amit Malik
Spektra Systems
+1 425-247-0969
press@spektrasystems.com
Amit Malik
Spektra Systems
+1 425-247-0969
email us here