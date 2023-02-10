ORCODA (ASX:ODA) signs key utilities and resources clients totalling ~$4.35m

Electricity transmission line project

Yurika is building an electricity transmission line to the Olive Downs Complex, in the Bowen Basin of Queensland.

Kestrel Coal Mine

ORCODA's subsidiary The Betta Group signs $4.1 million contract with Yurika and ORCODA signs SaaS contract with Kestrel Coal Resources.

We look forward to working with Yurika who is part of Energy Queensland, as well as Kestrel Coal Resources which is one of the world’s largest producing underground metallurgical coal mines.”
— Geoff Jamieson, Orcoda Managing Director

ORCODA Limited (ASX:ODA) signs key utilities and resources clients totalling ~$4.35m

ORCODA's subsidiary The Betta Group signs $4.1 million contract with Yurika
• The Betta Group signs $4.1 million contract with Yurika to deliver infrastructure works for transmission line project at the Pembroke Olive Downs Complex.
• Works to be executed and completed in 2H FY23.
• The $4.1 million of revenue is expected to be earned in 2H FY23.
• Yurika is part of Energy Queensland — the largest, wholly government-owned electricity company in Australia.
• Yurika is building an electricity transmission line to the Olive Downs Complex, a large scale steelworks coal mine located in the Bowen Basin of Queensland.

ORCODA signs SaaS contract with Kestrel Coal
• Kestrel Coal is one of the world’s largest producing underground metallurgical coal mines that produces estimated 7 million tonnes of metallurgical coal annually.
• The ORCODA Workforce Logistics System (OWLS) provides a tailored solution to manage and oversee the workforce accommodation of Kestrel Coal’s 700-strong employees and contractors on site to enhance automation, efficiency and compliance.
• The SaaS contract is for an initial term of three years, with revenue being made up of an initial implementation fee plus a monthly license fee with a contract value of $255,000 (inc GST)
• There is potential for this value to grow if Kestrel Coal later wishes to use additional features of the OWLS platform.

Record December Quarter FY23 - Financial Highlights
• 1H FY23 saw record revenue with $11.3 million in customer receipts and $9.7 million total income, a 27% and 18% increase respectively from 1H FY22.
• 1H FY23 had positive operating cash flows of $434k notwithstanding continued investments in sales & marketing and software development and higher wages / one-off costs in Betta Group to position Orcoda for sustainable profitable growth.
• Developing car management software product using existing technology and market interest. Company is well-funded with $3.0m available working capital including $2.0m cash

About

ORCODA Limited (ASX: ODA) is an integrated technology company that provides smart software solutions for transport logistics and transport infrastructure services. Our proprietary cloud-based, open ended, end-to-end software technology platforms have true optimisation capabilities, enabling clients to generate real time, fast, accurate and reliable information to make data-led decisions for the movement of people, parcels and goods, the assets they travel in and the infrastructure they travel on. Our transport infrastructure services via Betta Group deliver value-add solutions primarily in major road, rail and air infrastructure projects and is an integral part of achieving our smart city vision. Our clients come from a diverse array of industry sectors and include some of Australia’s largest companies operating in the resources (mining, oil & gas and infrastructure), transport logistics, distribution and healthcare transport sectors.

