Gender equality and social inclusion in WASH interventions: policy and practice insights from a systematic mapping exercise

Recognition of these inequalities has translated into growing attention to gender equality and social inclusion (GESI) mainstreaming in WASH programmes, thought to contribute to both more sustainable WASH services as well as to gender equality and women’s empowerment as a stand-alone goal. However, despite the potential contribution of WASH to achieving gender equality and social justice, WASH interventions are often evaluated using a narrow range of health outcomes, such as diarrhoea and child growth.

This evidence brief provides policy-relevant insights from a comprehensive mapping of evidence of GESI outcomes related to WASH interventions.

