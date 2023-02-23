Hawaiian Timeshare Deeds Prepared and E-Recorded by Deed and Record
A recorded deed is required to change owners of a timeshare located in Hawaii.
First, the deed must be sent to the Bureau of Conveyances. Next, the recorded deed must be forwarded to the timeshare company to update their records.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recorded deed changes owners for marriage, divorce, gifts, trusts and to add or remove a co-owner. A deed is a piece of paper with the owner’s signature stating the owner’s intent is to transfer the timeshare to another person. Deed and Record prepares deeds for timeshares located in Hawaii.
After signature by the owner, a deed is e-recorded with the Bureau of Conveyances. The Bureau’s office maintains the database of all owners of real property located in Hawaii. The Bureau’s database changes only upon the receipt of a properly prepared deed.
After a deed is recorded, the new owner must forward a copy to the timeshare company. The timeshare company update its records of owners upon receipt of the recorded deed. So, two entities must databases must be updated, the Bureau of Conveyances and the resort where the timeshare is located.
This press release is provided by Mark W. Bidwell. Office is at 4952 Warner Avenue, Suite 235, Huntington Beach, CA 92649. Phone number is 714-846-2888. Mr. Bidwell markets through a website, DeedAndRecord.com.
