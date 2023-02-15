Las Vegas Timeshare Deeds Prepared by Deed and Record
A recorded deed is required to change owners of a timeshare located in Las Vegas, Nevada.
First, the deed must be sent to the county recorder. Next, the recorded deed must be forwarded to the Las Vegas timeshare company to update their records.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recorded deed changes owners for marriage, divorce, gifts, trusts and to add or remove a co-owner. A deed is a piece of paper with the owner’s signature stating the owner’s intent is to transfer the timeshare to another person. Deed and Record prepares deeds for timeshares located in Las Vegas, Nevada.
After signature by the owner, a deed is e-recorded with the Clark County recorder. The recorder’s office maintains the database of all owners of real property located in Clark County. The recorder’s database changes only upon the receipt of a properly prepared deed.
After a deed is recorded, the new owner must forward a copy to the timeshare company. The timeshare company update its records of owners upon receipt of the recorded deed. So, two entities must databases must be updated, the recorder’s and the timeshare company’s.
