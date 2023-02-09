Press Releases

02/09/2023

Governor Lamont Applauds General Assembly for Approving Legislation Extending Free School Meals and Protecting Connecticut’s Fiscal Guardrails

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly for voting today to approve legislation that he advocated, which funds the free school meals program for the remainder of this school year and protects the state’s fiscal guardrails for the next several years:

“The free school meals program that began at the beginning of the pandemic has helped ensure that thousands of young children have access to nutritious food, which is an essential component of learning, and has provided a financial break for many middle-class families. Although the federal emergency aid that initially supported this is coming to an end, funding it for the remainder of this school year just makes sense and I applaud everyone for coming together to get this approved.

“One of the smartest actions the state has taken over the past decade has been the enactment of the fiscal guardrails that have provided predictability and stability to our budget process. Quite frankly, it is one of the reasons why we are operating in a surplus and are in a position to provide tax relief and expand services for the residents of Connecticut, as I proposed in the budget that I presented to the legislature yesterday. Fiscal stability is the foundation to inclusive growth. I applaud the legislature for extending these guardrails for another ten years, and I am confident that their continued success will discourage any modifications in 2028. Today’s legislation is a compelling and effective sign to residents, employers, and credit rating agencies that Connecticut is serious about living within our means and saving for the future.

“The ability of our administration and all four caucuses to work together in a bipartisan manner to quickly get this bill approved for the benefit of the residents of Connecticut is a good sign for what the remainder of this legislative session has to offer. I appreciate the members of the General Assembly for their work on this legislation.”

The legislation is House Bill 6671. It was approved in the House by a vote of 144-0 and in the Senate by a vote of 35-0. The governor will sign it into law.