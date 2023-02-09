Director Alejandro Montoya Marin's Turn Of The Century Dramedy Millenium Bugs Released By Indican Pictures

Millennium Bugs is now available on DVD and On Demand on Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV and others. Director Alejandro Montoya Marín- Photo Credit: Irvin Rivera Photography At the turn of the century, two friends played by, Michael Lovato, (Third Act) and Katy Erin, (The Lincoln Lawyer) attempt to navigate the rest of their lives in the coming-of-age, potential end-of-the-world dramedy Millennium Bugs.

NEW RELEASE

Millennium Bugs is my love letter to the 90’s. I wanted to do something I have never seen: A Latino led flick about true friendship set in 1999.” — Director Alejandro Montoya Marín

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indican Pictures announced the release of Mexican American director’s Alejandro Montoya Marin’s Y2K dramedy Millennium Bugs. The film is now available on DVD and On Demand on Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV and others.

At the turn of the century, two friends played by, Michael Lovato, (Third Act) and Katy Erin, (The Lincoln Lawyer) attempt to navigate the rest of their lives in the coming-of-age, potential end-of-the-world dramedy.

Set in the last week of 1999, two best friends find themselves on the cusp of their future. Kelly has been floating through life after her parent's death, drowning herself in alcohol and drugs. When her inheritance money runs out, Kelly is slapped with the realities of her actions. Her best friend Miguel is torn between his immigrant parent's expectations and his dream to become a comedian. The pressure to pursue his dreams while defying the sacrifices his parents made for him pushes Miguel to the brink. Together, Kelly and Miguel along with the rest of the world find themselves wondering what's next.

“Millennium Bugs is my love letter to the 90’s. I wanted to do something I have never seen: A Latino led flick about true friendship set in 1999. After doing Rebel Without a Crew with Robert Rodriguez, I was inspired. Everyone says directing your second feature film is the hardest. They are right. But it was also an eye-opening experience. This was as indie as indie gets. People donated time, countless hours to bring this to life. Since the movie is about friendship, it made sense I brought in the talent and producers I consider my friends. Hopefully our passion and love for cinema rubbed on our Y2K comedy ” said director Montoya Marin from the set of his new film in New Mexico.

Millennium Bugs stars Michael Lovato, Katy Erin, Chad Brummett and Sofia Embid. It also stars Rogelio Ramos, Romy Peniche, Tamas Nadas, Micah McNeil, Kenneth McGlothin, Jamie H. Jung, Christina Gopal and Sabrina García.

The official soundtrack for Millennium Bugs is available now on Spotify

About Indican Pictures

Indican Pictures is a boutique entertainment label and film distributor. The company was founded in 2004 and has released over 300 films worldwide. In our history, our films have won two Independent Spirit Awards, three FIPRESCI awards, five PRISM awards, two NAACP awards, one ALMA award and two HOT DOCS. Indican is known for releasing challenging material like Boondock Saints (Norman Reedus), Tuvalu (FIPRESCI WINNER), Pure (Keira Knightley), Hybrid (Independent Spirit Award Winner), Only The Brave (internment of Japanese Americans), The Black List V. I-III (HBO Original Series), and Guest Artist (Jeff Daniels), among others. Indican Pictures acquires and distributes a diverse selection of feature films to a broad range of entertainment outlets, including theatrical, home entertainment, television, airlines and streaming platforms.

MILLENNIUM BUGS OFFICIAL TRAILER