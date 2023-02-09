Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,691 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Adopts New General Rule of Practice

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has added a new rule to the General Rules of Practice for the Superior and District Courts. New Rule 29, “Definition of ‘Seal,’” is in furtherance of the Judicial Branch’s eCourts initiative and is effective on 13 February 2023.

All interested persons are encouraged to read the Supreme Court’s order in its entirety.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rulemaking process, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.

You just read:

Supreme Court Adopts New General Rule of Practice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.