Supreme Court Adopts New General Rule of Practice

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has added a new rule to the General Rules of Practice for the Superior and District Courts. New Rule 29, “Definition of ‘Seal,’” is in furtherance of the Judicial Branch’s eCourts initiative and is effective on 13 February 2023.

All interested persons are encouraged to read the Supreme Court’s order in its entirety.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rulemaking process, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.