32ac West Marin Estate & Winery to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions & Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

32-Acre West Wind Estate & Winery Authentic Japanese construction designed to last a lifetime Private luxury living with unsurpassed infrastructure Winery with two acres of planted Pinot Noir & Cabernet Franc Unprecedented mountainside sanctuary in Northern California

Featuring Japanese architecture, West Wind Estate & Winery consists of two residences, a winery, wine cave, art studio, & more—scheduled to auction in March.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set in Northern California wine country just one hour from famed Napa and Sonoma, the West Wind Estate & Winery is scheduled to auction next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Stephanie Lamarre and B.G. Bates of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed for $18.5 million, the estate and winery is set to auction without reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held 15–21 March via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We feel that we have an exceptional property to offer—one rarely seen in this market, if ever—which makes this an even more unique opportunity to purchase,” stated listing agent, Stephanie Lamarre. “With our combined local expertise in the market, Sotheby’s International Realty’s marketing reach, and Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ ability to generate worldwide exposure, we look forward to a competitive auction for our clients.”

The estate itself is positioned on a slope of West Marin’s iconic Black Mountain, overlooking the Nicasio reservoir, where authentic and meticulously designed Japanese architecture awaits around every bend. The three-bedroom Sukiya-style main residence and the two-bedroom detached guest residence combine traditional Japanese techniques with modern engineering, creating a stunning effect in both aesthetics and execution, from the Sakura cherry hardwood floors to the ceilings of wide-plank cedar, customized by room throughout both homes. Enjoy unmatched privacy from each of the suites by closing the Japanese Fusuma wooden doors, separating the spaces from the main living areas. Outdoors, walking paths connect formal Japanese gardens, organic orchards, and two acres of vineyard, among which also lie a 50,000-gallon spring-fed pool and Bocce court.

Additional structures and features dot the 32 acres, including an 1,800-square-foot winery, 2,400-square-foot wine cave, and traditional Kura, all perfect for creating and sipping wine made from the homegrown vines of Pinot Noir and Cabernet Franc or hosting a gathering of friends, family, and locals alike. The art studio/makerspace waits for crafting and creating. Multiple storage buildings and a greenhouse sit among the lush landscaping and thriving spring-fed fishponds, as well as a two-car carport and a two-car garage with two Tesla chargers. Unsurpassed infrastructure has also been established to enable private luxury living, including a solar array, well and spring water, generators, double-glazed energy-efficient windows; extensive engineering for earthquake and flood protection, fire suppression technology indoors and outdoors, and in-floor electric heating.

“There truly has been no expense spared in the creation of this once-in-a-lifetime property,” added listing agent, B.G. Bates. “We’re looking forward to the collaboration with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to find a buyer eager to write the next chapter of the West Wind Estate.”

Rich in history and agriculture alike, the town of Nicasio sits in a well-known pocket of West Marin County, known for sustainable and organic agriculture. The vast farmland and rural setting provide the ideal backdrop for a simpler lifestyle, yet San Francisco and the San Francisco International Airport await, under one hour away. Highway 101—only 20 minutes away—provides convenient access to nearby amenities without sacrificing the tranquility of the serene locale. From the coastal gems of Stinson Beach and Bolinas to the inland treasures of Point Reyes Station and Fairfax, Marin County boasts a fresh picturesque panorama at every turn with no shortage of local shops, boutiques, and restaurants to explore.

West Wind Estate & Winery is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

32-Acre West Wind Estate & Winery | West Marin/Marin County, CA