February 9th, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Challenges ATF’s Unconstitutional Attack on the Second Amendment 

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Challenges ATF’s Unconstitutional Attack on the Second Amendment

~Attorney General Miyares is suing The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms over the recently issued Pistol Braces Rule ~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that he is joining 23 other states in filing a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), its director, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for once again overreaching their authority and infringing on Virginia’s constitutional rights.

For more than a decade, Virginians have lawfully purchased “stabilizing braces,” commonly known as pistol braces, from legal, authorized manufactures with the ATF’s knowledge and approval. Now, the ATF is requiring these same Virginians to pay a 200 dollar fee, apply for a permit and submit identifying information to the ATF for their already legally purchased firearms under the National Firearms Act.

“The federal government has a track record of circumventing the legislative process to promote their radical agenda. Instead of creating laws, the Biden Administration prefers to declare mandates through their unelected bureaucratic bodies, infringing on our constitutional rights,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Pistol braces increase accuracy, stability, and make the firearm less concealable. The ATF had no problem with them for over a decade. And millions of law-abiding Americans purchased these braces in reliance on the ATF’s approval of them. Virginians shouldn’t be subject to additional regulations and potential criminal charges because the federal government has changed its mind about pistol braces, but doesn’t want to go to Congress.”

Pistol braces were designed to help people with disabilities use pistols. Since then, many others, including older persons, people with limited mobility and those with smaller stature have come to regularly use braces to prevent some recoil and to help with accuracy.

Read the complaint HERE.

###