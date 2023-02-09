New Cost Share for Agricultural and Forestry Businesses Announced

NASHVILLE – Agricultural and forestry businesses have a new opportunity to strengthen or expand operations with an innovative program.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) joins Governor Bill Lee in announcing the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share.

“Agriculture drives Tennessee’s economy, and this strategic investment will ensure that the industry continues to thrive,” said Governor Lee. “We remain committed to rural Tennessee, and I am confident that the FARM program will strengthen farm families and agribusiness across our state.”

“We appreciate the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for the allocation to support Tennessee’s farming and forestry families with this FARM cost share,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We will disperse this funding to bolster rural economies and to maintain agriculture and forestry as the top industries in the state.”

The fund will provide financial assistance to agricultural, food, forestry, and nonprofit agricultural entities in Tennessee. Applications are accepted online from March 1 until March 31, 2023.

The FARM cost share program will fund projects that promote stabilizing and strengthening the supply chain to prevent future challenges. Businesses that receive financial assistance from the FARM program are not required to repay the funds. Funding is disbursed on a reimbursement basis.

TDA will conduct two webinars on Feb. 15, 2023 with information on the FARM program, the eligibility guidelines, the program timeline, and the application process. There is no charge to attend but registration is required at https://hornellp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n3o-b9yySpqfsiGszystXA.

FARM cost share details can be found online at www.tn.gov/FARM. Contact TDA’s Business Development Division at business.development@tn.gov with questions.