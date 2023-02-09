William Vickrey, AOC Executive Director Under Three Chief Justices, Dies

William C. Vickrey, who was executive director for nearly two decades of what was known as the Administrative Office of the Courts, has died at the age of 75, the Judicial Council said yesterday. Vickrey served from 1992 to 2011 under three chief justices: Malcolm Lucas, Ronald M. George, and Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye.
