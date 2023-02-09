February 9, 2023

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King and U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree today met with Governor Janet Mills at the U.S. Capitol.

“There’s nothing more important than working together when it comes to advocating for our state and helping Maine people,” said Senators Collins and King and Representative Pingree. “During today’s meeting, we discussed opportunities for greater collaboration between the federal delegation and state government to build on our productive partnership and improve life for the people of Maine. We look forward to helping ensure that every Mainer has the opportunity to succeed and will continue working together for the state that we are proud to call home.”

“I appreciated the opportunity to meet with Senators Collins and King and Representative Pingree,” said Governor Mills. “From our successful efforts to secure a lifeline for Maine’s lobster industry to our work together during the pandemic and beyond, I am deeply grateful for the strong partnership of Maine’s Congressional Delegation throughout my time as Governor. I look forward to our continued collaboration as we all work to make Maine the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Governor Mills is visiting Washington, D.C., to take part in the annual winter meeting of the National Governors Association.