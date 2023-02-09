Submit Release
NYF Health Awards Announces DE+I Board: Aleisia Gibson Wright of Lippe Taylor is 2023 DE+I Chair

I am so pleased that programs featuring DE&I are continuing to be recognized as we all work toward achieving health equity.”
— Aleisia Gibson Wright, Healthcare Managing Director, Lippe Taylor
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Festivals Health Awards announced the 2023 NYF Health Awards DE+I Board. Aleisia Gibson Wright, Healthcare Managing Director at Lippe Taylor will chair the newly formed New York Festivals Health Award DE+I Board.

“We are thrilled to announce Aleisia Gibson Wright and this panel of esteemed executives who have generously agreed to contribute their time and industry experience to this newly assembled board,” said Lauren Murray, Associate Executive Director, NYF Health Awards. “Their 360-perspective of the healthcare industry and their awareness of social issues guarantee that inclusive advertising and marketing will be celebrated.”

“I am so pleased that programs featuring DE&I are continuing to be recognized as we all work toward achieving health equity,” Gibson Wright said. “Work that has culturally relevant content deserves to be acknowledged and awarded and we are thrilled to judge the entries.”

As Lippe Taylor’s first Healthcare Managing Director, Gibson Wright brings deep experience in high-science, people-focused health communications, advocacy relations and pharma-corporate PR. Her work has garnered numerous accolades and has been honored with nearly 30 industry awards throughout her career in therapeutic categories ranging from weight loss to rare diseases. She is passionate about DE&I and deeply committed to supporting rights for all seeking equitable healthcare.

Together with Aleisia at the helm, this group of advertising and marketing executives recruited from top-tier agencies will ensure the Health Awards juries are diverse and inclusive and that DE+I entries will be judged fairly and with thoughtful consideration. This board of culture conscious leaders will guide the competition’s efforts to bring diversity, equity, and inclusion to all aspects of the NYF Heath Awards.

The New York Festivals Health Awards DE+I Board

Chair - Aleisia Gibson Wright, Healthcare Managing Director, Lippe Taylor

• Sommer Bazuro, Chief Medical Officer, IPG Health
• Rogério Colantuono, Executive Strategy Director, TBWA\Health Collective
• Amy Gómez, SVP, Diversity Strategy, Klick Health
• Wallye Holloway, Executive Director, Client Engagement, VMLY&R
• John Ponsoll, Managing Director, Havas Voice
• Franklin Williams, EVP, Director of Experience Design, Area 23

The 2023 New York Health Awards DE+I Awards will honor work, individuals and organizations that are taking meaningful steps to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive society. The DE+I Awards celebrate work that supports, protects, represents and uplifts historically underrepresented groups. Using the 4R Framework created by P&G, Reach Representation, Relevance, and Resonance, the judging criteria is centered around work that authentically catalyzes action for real and sustained impact.

The final deadline to enter the NYF Health Awards is March 3rd, 2023. For more information on the 2023 NYF Health competition and to enter, visit: HERE.

