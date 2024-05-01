NYF Health® Awards Announces 2024 Winners
Grey New York Awarded Grand Award for “The Most Beautiful Sound” for American Society of Clinical OncologyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals Health Awards has officially announced the 2024 NYFHealth® winners.
The 2024 shortlist, meticulously curated by the Health & Wellness and Pharma Grand Jury panels, underwent rigorous evaluation by the NYFHealth® Executive Jury panels. Spearheading these critical sessions in New York City to finalize this year's NYFHealth champions were Susan Perlbachs, Chief Creative Officer for Eversana Intouch, as Chair of the Health & Wellness Jury, and Bruno Abner, Executive Creative Director for Grey Health, guiding the Pharma Executive Jury.
The Executive Jury panels, divided into two distinct groups, thoughtfully assessed submissions from each exclusive category, allowing for a concentrated focus on the unique strengths of each campaign.
The Executive Jury was impressed by the innovative campaigns within both Health & Wellness and Pharma spheres. Agencies from across the world were recognized for their groundbreaking efforts, with the Executive Jury awarding one prestigious Grand Award, along with 12 Gold Towers, 20 Silver, and 22 Bronze awards.
2024 NYFHealth Grand Award
“The Most Beautiful Sound” created by Grey New York for American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) (Health & Wellness) earned the 2024 Grand Award.
A radical campaign “The Most Beautiful Sound” was the world’s first project to capture the sounds of cancer cells dying and use that to aid patients during the healing process. It started with an exclusive partnership with Harvard Medical School and a two-year, scientifically validated study designed to capture the sounds of apoptosis – cellular death – in cancer cells.
The Most Beautiful Sound was a major presence at the ASCO 2023 convention in Chicago, the world’s largest oncology conference. It impacted more than 34,000 healthcare professionals, with many providing testimonials on the power of hearing cancer cells destroyed for the first time ever.
In addition to the prestigious Grand Awards, “The Most Beautiful Sound” was honored with 2 NYF Gold Towers, 1 Silver, and 2 Finalist Awards.
“We're incredibly honored to be awarded the Grand Award from the New York Festival for our project, The Most Beautiful Sound. This idea continues to reverberate within the oncology community, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback. It stands as a testament that nothing is impossible when you have a relentless team and a brave client,” said Guy Bricio, Group Creative Director, Grey Health NY. “We hope this work inspires the industry to continue to produce important work, capable of driving action, changing behavior and giving patients hope.”
“Congratulations to all the 2024 winners; the caliber of the work truly reflects the rapidly evolving industry. Grey New York's 'The Most Beautiful Sound' stood out as an exceptional example of creative excellence, raising the bar for innovation and inspiration. This groundbreaking campaign embodies the spirit of transformation and hope, setting a new standard for the power of creativity in healing," said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards competitions.
Prominent agencies received Gold Towers for their breakthrough campaigns, which strategically showcased leading brands, captivated both consumers and healthcare practitioners, and attained remarkable market traction. Health & Wellness initiatives celebrated inventive approaches directed toward individual wellness. Innovative Pharma campaigns showcased prominent pharmaceutical brands pioneering scientific advancements aimed at enhancing quality of life.
“Creativity and innovation led the way in this year’s submissions,” said Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director, NYFHealth Awards. “Top-tier agencies showcased their inspiration from groundbreaking campaigns to trailblazing initiatives, the highest caliber of work left a lasting mark on the industry and inspired us all.”
Gold-winning creative crafted by Area 23, an IPG Company include “SEEN BOOK” for Speak Up in Bronchiectasis, “The Messenger” for KERENDIA (finerenone), and “Toxic Portraits” for Horizon Therapeutics. Area 23 also earned 8 Silver Towers, 7 Bronze, and 17 Finalist Awards
FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company earned double NYF Gold Towers for “EQL BAND” for client EQL BAND.
Top-tier agencies distinguished with Gold Towers for their pioneering campaigns include Havas Health & You with "Outcare v2" for Hospital Samaritano, Klick Health with "The Congregation" for podHER, TBWA\Health Collective with "Ashe Versus" for Moderna, Eversana Intouch with “Inequality You Can't Ignore” for The Chrysalis Initiative and VML Health with "Dogs Without Borders" for SFBO.
The international New York Festivals Health Awards honors the world’s best healthcare advertising and celebrates creative achievement within the healthcare advertising, marketing, and communication space beyond the barriers of language and culture.
To view the entire gallery of innovative Healthcare & Wellness/Pharma campaigns earning Gold Towers, Silver, Bronze, and Finalist Awards in the 2024 NYFHealth Awards, visit: Winners Showcase.
For more information on the 2024 NYFHealth® competition visit: https://home.nyfhealth.com/.
