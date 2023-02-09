ROADWAY CLOSURE - 89 NB MM93.6
Interstate 89 Northbound in the area of mile marker 93.6 is down to one lane due to motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
