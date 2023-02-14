Oba Ogunlano Debuts New Single "Ayaba Mi" At Super Bowl In Consumption Park
Oba Ogunlano Debuts New Single "Ayaba Mi" At Super Bowl at Consumption Park
The artist Oba Ogunlano will peforme his debute single "Ayaba Mi" live at Consumption Park Friday and Saturday during the Superbowl Weekend 2023”PHENOIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oba Ogunlano is releasing the first single of his upcoming album. ‘Ayaba Mi’ will be available on all major global music platforms Febuary 10th, 2023.
— C. Chavez
The artist Oba Ogunlano will peform his debute single "Ayaba Mi" live at Consumption Park Friday and Saturday during the Superbowl Weekend 2023. Also Joining Kid kapri and Redman as headliners to name a few of the amazing artists expected to perform.
Making music for the Spirit is Oba’s mission. This song is intended to lift the spirits of the Queens: wives, that special someone.
‘Ayaba Mi’ is the perfect song to play to loved one's on Valentine’s Day.
About the Artist:
World renowned Ogunlano Records Founder/CEO/Artistic Director - a multifaceted performing African arts organization and OrisaBeat Music company - Oba Ogunlano is an accomplished drummer/vocalist/fashion designer who has reached heights many other performers can only aspire to.
His many successes include, but are not limited to, television and movie special appearances in The Originals, Constantine, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, HBO’s Bessie Smith, and Nat Turner. He is the Choreography Director for ‘The Underground Railroad’, streaming on Amazon Prime’s Starz
Oba has studied, performed, and toured internationally. The integration of African culture education with musical performances, dance, choreography, storytelling, and costume designs has earned him the reputation of delivering nothing short of the most electrifying performances, residency programs, and African Drum & Dance clinics and workshops.
This impressive innovator also created Ogunlano’s Fashions, an online boutique with a clothing line curated by him, based on his African Attire style.
His mission is focused on sharing and preserving African culture and traditions that will inspire future generations of African drum & dance artists. Focusing on arts education and developing integrated learning opportunities for teachers and students, Oba provides professional instruction and artistic support to numerous schools, art organizations, and dancers in the United States, Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean.
His soon-to-be-released project, coming on the heels of His Debut Album ‘Destiny Is King’s success, is dedicated to bringing music and culture to the world through his artistic genius. ‘Destiny is King’s release has already expanded Oba’s reach from the USA to Africa and the UK; and over 50,000 followers on his Social Media Platforms.
To learn more about the artist visit:
IG - @obaogunlano
Twitter- @oba_ogunlano
FB- @ogunlano
YT- Oba Ogunlano
TikTok-@obaogunlano
Website - www.obaogunlano.com
YouTube - ‘Omolosa’
https://youtu.be/Fo-M38pkslE
Ceiba Chavez
PR and Arts Agency
+1 305-988-4345
Prandartsagency@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other