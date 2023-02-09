Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence in the Region of Peel

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement to prevent gun crime and gang violence in the Region of Peel.

He will be joined by the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Mississauga Centre, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Brampton West, Iqra Khalid, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Erin Mills, Nando Iannicca, Chair of the Region of Peel, Her Worship Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of the City of Mississauga and His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino, Minister Alghabra, Minister Khera, MP Khalid, Chair Iannicca, Mayor Crombie and Mayor Brown will take questions from the media.

Date

Friday, February 10, 2023

Time

1:15 p.m. EST

Location

Churchill Meadows Community Centre and Mattamy Sports Park

Soccer Dome, Field 1

5320 Ninth Line

Mississauga, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada