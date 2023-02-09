Grindr to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Grindr Inc. GRND, the world's largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced participation in the following upcoming investor events.

Deutsche Bank's 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

Fireside Chat Monday, February 27, 2023, 2:40 PM - 3:20 PM ET

Chief Financial Officer, Vanna Krantz

Palm Beach, FL

Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference

Conducting virtual investor meetings, Friday, March 3, 2023

Chief Financial Officer, Vanna Krantz

Virtual

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Fireside Chat Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM PT

Chief Executive Officer, George Arison

San Francisco, CA

A live webcast of each presentation or fireside chat will be made available on Grindr's investor relations website at https://investors.grindr.com/. An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the event.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings at each of the listed conferences.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 11 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005755/en/