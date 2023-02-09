Submit Release
New reduced COVID-19 testing clinic schedule

CANADA, February 9 - Health PEI COVID-19 testing sites will operate on new, reduced hours, effective immediately. The new schedule reflects a decreased demand for testing.

The new schedule is as follows:

O’Leary, 14 MacKinnon Drive (O'Leary Health Centre):

  • Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Montague, 14 Rosedale Road:   

  • Monday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Slemon Park, 40 Aerospace Blvd:

  • Mon, Wednesday, and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Charlottetown, 64 Park Street:

  • Mon, Wednesday, and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Book your COVID-19 test in any of Health PEI’s testing clinics through Skip the Waiting Room or by calling 1-844-975-3303 Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Once a positive COVID-19 test result is received (either from a home test or testing center), eligible Islanders are encouraged to speak to their health care provider (family physician, nurse practitioner, or pharmacist) to be considered for Paxlovid. Those without a primary health care provider or cannot reach them can call 811 to be screened and placed on the Paxlovid referral program. 

Paxlovid is available for individuals age 50 and older regardless of vaccination status, or anyone age 18 and older who is immunocompromised or has underlying health conditions. Paxlovid is most effective in the early stages of illness and must be administered within five days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

COVID-19 antigen testing kits are currently available free of charge at a number of locations across the province, including community pharmacies, all Access PEI sites, Public Library branches, Provincial Visitor Information and Destination Centres, and within the public school system. Rapid antigen tests are less accurate than a PCR or molecular test. If the rapid antigen test is negative, continue to monitor for symptoms and repeat the test in 48 hours. Even if your test is negative, staying home when sick will help protect others from exposure to illness.

