The World Renowned Waffle Queen Partners With Powerhouse Amazon To Meet Tremendous Shipping Needs
Glynis Albright, the world renowned Waffle Queen has started delivering her popular products on a larger scale
I am happy that now my products are more accessible to everyone. I appreciate Amazon’s guarantee to get my products to you efficiently.”CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world-renowned CEO, Glynis Albright of the famous brand, Glynis' Kitchen, is making it much easier for customers around the world to get her delicious products shipped directly to their doors. As shipping needs change and demand for her products intensify, partnering with Amazon is a key element toward wider distribution.
— Glynis Albright
Product growth is an important aspect of any business, and it is crucial for companies to have a solid plan in place in order to ensure that their products grow successfully. The process of product growth involves several key steps that Glynis has definitely covered, from ideation and development to testing and market launch. Her products have been a favorite in homes domestically and abroad. They have been showcased and enjoyed on cruise ships, at festivals, in hotels and more. The Glynis' Kitchen team goes above and beyond to ensure quality control and customer satisfaction.
Working with Amazon will assist with identifying market demand while understanding what new consumers are looking for. The wants and needs of target audiences is important to Glynis. She explains, "This merge with Amazon allows me to do more domestic and international travel, meet face to face with my audience and new customers, tour more efficiently with my Glynis’ Pop-Up Kitchen, and lastly, I will have more time to create and oversee the production of NEW product."
As we have entered into Women's History Month, Glynis shared some of her thoughts about Glynis’ Kitchen and said, "Sometimes you have to let go of the reins a bit and delegate — that takes trust. For me, it is important to focus on the user experience and ensure that the product is high quality, clear in instructions, and meets the needs of my intended audience. My products are loved on a global scale, and the feedback I am given is priceless. Amazon will help my company track its performance and gather even more feedback from customers. This feedback can be used to refine the product and ensure that it remains relevant and competitive in the market."
Whether planning a special brunch, dinner, or just in the mood for a great chicken and waffle experience, you can get Glynis’ Waffle Mix, Glynis’ GLUTEN FREE Waffle Mix and Glynis’ All Purpose Coating Mix fast. Just go to GlynisKitchen.com and place an order. The orders will be fulfilled through Amazon quickly and efficiently.
Good food and high-quality products are always valued and remembered. Glynis Albright's publicist, Desirae L. Benson says, "I am so happy and proud of her diligence over the years. She has created a brand that is respected, not trendy, but timeless, and this is important when it comes to customer retention and brand authority. I am also excited because at the end of March, attendees of the Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival will be given the opportunity to meet the Waffle Queen, sample her food and connect with her in the best way possible...in person!"
Glynis' audiences have been so loyal, they will be pleased to have the following direct links:
Glynis' Waffle Mix
http://glyniskitchenwafflemix.com/amazon
Glynis' All Purpose Coating Mix
http://glyniskitchencoatingmix.com/amazon
Glynis' Gluten Free Waffle Mix
http://glyniskitchenwafflemix.com/amazon-gf
