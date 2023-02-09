FRONTLINE RESPONSE ENCOURAGES VICTIMS OF SEX TRAFFICKING TO CALL 833-599-FREE

Frontline Response

Non-Profit Leading Emergency Response During Super Bowl

We will support victims whose lives have been turned upside down by human trafficking. We encourage victims to call: 1-833-599-FREE. We are here to support the courageous decision to leave.” — Frontline Response Leaders

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontline Response, an Atlanta-based nonprofit whose mission is to rescue individuals out of sex trafficking and homelessness, is helping lead efforts at this weekend’s Super Bowl by providing outreach, emergency care and behavioral health services to sex trafficking victims. The team has a team of ten providing emergency services as well as assistance to local, state and federal law enforcement.

Frontline Response is working with national and local partners in providing services to victims. Whether the team member is a non-profit or local, state or federal law enforcement agency, they share a common goal of helping victims find freedom in the midst of an explosive uptick due to migration, increasing vulnerability, and predatory behavior on social media.

Leaders from the organization said, “We are uniquely prepared to provide support for victims whose lives have been turned upside down by human trafficking. We encourage victims to call: 1-833-599-FREE. Not only will the call be answered, our team will be there to support the courageous decision to leave the circumstances. We know that some victims are unable to get out on their own. We’re here to stand with them.”

Frontline Response has assisted over 1,700 victims out of sex trafficking and has transitioned over 1,000 men, women and children out of homelessness, making the Atlanta-based organization literally at the frontline for rescues.

Frontline’s team is providing outreach, emergency transportation, and residential care while plans are made for longer term care. Working with law enforcement, they will provide any observed information that will assist in the apprehension of human traffickers.

Frontline’s success comes from honoring the strength and courage of individuals by helping them fulfill the choice to leave and partnering with them throughout the process. The organization has developed a prototype for outreach, rescue, and emergency safe housing in the fight against sex trafficking that is sought after nationally.

“The Super Bowl is a celebration of one of America’s favorite sports; however, for sex trafficking victims it is a nightmare. Working together, we’re going to offer pathways to freedom for survivors who may not have known there was hope beyond their current crisis,” said Jeff Shaw, chief program officer with Frontline Response.