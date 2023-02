Urban League Joins Mayor, Congress, and Local Business Leaders to Announce Annual Conference in Houston This Summer

Discuss Economic and Community Impact of Nation’s Largest Civil Rights And Urban Advocacy Conference

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial and Houston Area Urban League President and CEO Judson W. Robinson, III will join Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, U.S. Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green, and local business leaders on Tuesday, February 14, to discuss the impact of the National Urban League Conference slated for July 26-29 and the opportunities it presents for the community and the region.A news conference will be held at noon in the Legacy Room at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St, Houston.The Conference, expected to attract thousands to the George R. Brown Convention Center July 26th through 29th, brings together the nation’s leading innovators and trailblazers in business and industry, government, community, and the arts.WHO:National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. MorialHouston Area Urban League President and CEO Judson W. Robinson, IIIHouston Area Urban League Board Chair Mark JacobsHouston Mayor Sylvester TurnerU.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson LeeU.S. Rep. Al GreenHouston First President and CEO Michael HeckmanWHAT: News Conference to announce National Urban League Conference convening in Houston this summer and discuss economic and community impact.WHEN: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 12 noon CSTWHERE: Legacy Room, Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St. HoustonCONTACT: Teresa Candori (212-558-5362, tcandori@nul.org)Brandi Ledet (713-393-8783, bledet@haul.org)###