January Water Summary Update: Wetter than normal month, drought remains.

DES MOINES – The start of 2023 was encouraging for water resources in Iowa.  Precipitation for the month was 1.82 inches, nearly double the normal moisture.  All of Iowa’s reporting stations reported near to above-average precipitation.  The US Drought Monitor remained largely unchanged for the month.  Streamflow, soil moisture, and shallow groundwater conditions are showing some improvement, but continued above normal precipitation is needed.

“January was the third month in a row of above-normal moisture for Iowa, which is the trend we need to see.  Continued wetter than normal conditions are needed throughout the winter and spring months to significantly improve drought conditions in Iowa,” said Tim Hall, Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ coordinator of hydrology resources. “Average monthly precipitation typically increases each month until July, so we are hoping to see diminishing drought designation in the months ahead.” 

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.

