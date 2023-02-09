Keystone Expands in San Diego with Acquisition of Curtis Management
Continuing its pattern of strategic growth, Keystone made its fifth acquisition over the past four years.
When I was looking for a partner, I thought our philosophy and values were a great fit.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based Keystone, the premiere Homeowners Association management company in Southern California, has expanded in San Diego by acquiring Curtis Management. Curtis is located in Carlsbad, and was owned by its President, Patrick Campbell, whose mother, Lee Curtis, started the company in 1982. Campbell wanted to ensure his company and its high level of service would be matched or exceeded by the firm buying Curtis. After meeting with Keystone, Patrick knew it was the right fit.
— Patrick Campbell, President of Curtis Management
“Keystone has had a similar reputation to ours of always putting our clients first and providing outstanding service. When I was looking for a partner, I thought our philosophy and values were a great fit.” said Campbell.
Curtis has long delivered outstanding customer service to their managed associations, which is a natural extension of Keystone in the San Diego market. Keystone, which has experienced consistent growth in the last five years and has many clients in San Diego, offered resources to continue Curtis’ growth while reenforcing its core values. The acquisition will expand Keystone’s portfolio to almost 600 clients in addition to adding twenty new team members.
“It is so exciting for Keystone to have an expanded presence in San Diego,” said Cary Treff, CEO of Keystone. “We can’t wait to partner with Curtis to serve more clients in the San Diego area.”
This is Keystone’s fifth acquisition in four years following Progressive Community Management in Southern California in 2019, Maximum Property Management in Aurora Colorado in 2021, Pilot Property Management in Encinitas and AMI in Boise Idaho in 2022. Keystone continues to explore other opportunities of expansion throughout the west.
Keystone specializes in the management of common interest developments in Southern California. Currently, the firm manages over 100,000 units in master-planned, condominium, townhome, and single-family home, mixed-use and commercial common interest developments. Keystone’s clients receive superior community association services and is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) in Southern California, certified through Community Association Institute. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Keystone also maintains offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, Ontario, Temecula, Encinitas, Boise Idaho, and Aurora Colorado
