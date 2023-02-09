Cloudsquare Announces the Rebranding of its Suite of Products

New product names, webpages, and logos to better communicate value and move the business forward

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudsquare, a Salesforce Consulting Partner and product developer, announced today it has completed a significant rebranding of its suite of products built primarily for the FinServ industry. As part of Cloudsquare's long-term growth strategy, the new branding will better reflect each product's true value as well as its current position and offering to the market. The rebranding includes new product names, logos, and the redesign of the products' web pages. Current customers will experience no changes in functionality or user experience.

The new web pages for each product will provide more technical detail, features, use cases, reviews, and images of their products. The new product naming will be as follows:

Credit Hero --- > Cloudsquare Credit

Plaid Hero --- > Cloudsquare BankLink - powered by Plaid

Checklist Hero --- > Cloudsquare Checklist

BrokerSuite --- > Cloudsquare Broker

FundSuite --- > Cloudsquare Lend

''We believe these changes represent our goal and focus of being a product-driven Salesforce partner, and they embrace our values of adaptability, innovation, and seeking out new challenges,'' said Dennis Mikhailov, Founder of Cloudsquare, adding. ''We wanted to ensure our product's names reflect our status as an innovative Salesforce partner, especially as we continue to grow a stronger brand and build solutions that help transform the Fintech industry.''

Cloudsquare was founded in 2018 as a Salesforce consulting firm but, fulfilling the vision of the founders, has grown to a Salesforce product development company primarily servicing the Financial Services industry. This rebranding marks a major milestone in the evolution of Cloudsquare as the company continues to grow and move toward its long-term goals. In the last 4 years, the company has grown significantly, increasing its revenue by 185%, improving its product offerings, and implementing Salesforce for more than 250 customers all over the nation. The company's success lies in its ability to deliver a more personalized consulting experience by offering a boutique touch with enterprise-level results and in its team's passion for innovating with each and every solution.

Visit http://www.cloudsquare.io/all-salesforce-products/ to explore the new product web pages, and learn more about how Cloudsquare products can deliver exceptional business enhancements, built on Salesforce.

About Cloudsquare

Cloudsquare is a Salesforce Ridge Partner that has been in the B2B market, delivering innovative and future-proof Salesforce solutions since 2018. Specializing in products, implementations, custom development and managed services for Financial Services and Healthcare industries, Cloudsquare was recently recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing companies, at #3688, and by The Manifest as one of the Global Dev and IT Industry frontrunners for 2022.

Ryan Kuhlman, Cloudsquare, 1 (833) 344-8850, rkuhlman@cloudsquare.io

