Desjardins Investments Inc. announces corrections in the disclosure of the trading expense ratio in the Annual Management Report of Fund Performance of certain Desjardins Funds

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced that during the comparative review of certain values for disclosure purposes, errors were noted in the trading expense ratio presented in the "Ratios and Supplemental Data" tables in the Desjardins Funds Annual Management Report of Fund Performance as at September 30, 2022.

The error in the trading expense ratio disclosure affects certain classes of units of the Desjardins Funds listed in the table below. The value of investors' investments in the units of the relevant Desjardins Funds as well as the distribution amounts and the returns published in the documentation relating to the Desjardins Funds, are not affected in any way.

With a view to continuous improvement, DI is reviewing its processes for disclosure in the Management Report of Fund Performance and has implemented additional controls to ensure the accuracy of the information disclosed.

Here's a list of the Desjardins Funds unit classes affected:

Desjardins Funds (A-, C- and I-Class Units) Class Units Published trading expense ratio Corrected trading expense ratio Difference % Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Equity Income Fund I 0.00 % 0.04 % (0.04 %) Desjardins SocieTerra American Small Cap Equity Fund A 0.00 % 0.17 % (0.17 %) Desjardins SocieTerra American Small Cap Equity Fund C 0.00 % 0.17 % (0.17 %) Desjardins SocieTerra American Small Cap Equity Fund I 0.00 % 0.17 % (0.17 %) Desjardins SocieTerra Low Volatility Global Equity Fund I 0.00 % 0.18 % (0.18 %) Desjardins SocieTerra Global Dividend Fund I 0.00 % 0.38 % (0.38 %) Desjardins SocieTerra International Small Cap Equity Fund A 0.00 % 0.23 % (0.23 %) Desjardins SocieTerra International Small Cap Equity Fund C 0.00 % 0.23 % (0.23 %) Desjardins SocieTerra International Small Cap Equity Fund I 0.00 % 0.23 % (0.23 %)

Desjardins Funds (F-Class Units) Class Units Published trading expense ratio Corrected trading expense ratio Difference % Desjardins SocieTerra American Small Cap Equity Fund F 0.00 % 0.17 % (0.17 %) Desjardins SocieTerra International Small Cap Equity Fund F 0.00 % 0.23 % (0.23 %)

Desjardins Funds (D-Class Units) Class Units Published trading expense ratio Corrected trading expense ratio Difference % Desjardins SocieTerra American Small Cap Equity Fund D 0.00 % 0.17 % (0.17 %) Desjardins SocieTerra International Small Cap Equity Fund D 0.00 % 0.23 % (0.23 %)

Desjardins Funds (W-Class Units) Class Units Published trading expense ratio Corrected trading expense ratio Difference % Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Equity Income Fund W 0.00 % 0.04 % (0.04 %) Desjardins SocieTerra American Small Cap Equity Fund W 0.00 % 0.17 % (0.17 %) Desjardins SocieTerra Low Volatility Global Equity Fund W 0.00 % 0.18 % (0.18 %) Desjardins SocieTerra Global Dividend Fund W 0.00 % 0.38 % (0.38 %) Desjardins SocieTerra International Small Cap Equity Fund W 0.00 % 0.23 % (0.23 %)

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $39.25 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2022. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers mandated by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., the portfolio manager of the Desjardins Funds, representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $408 billion as at September 30, 2022. It was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2022 by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

