Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,775 in the last 365 days.

Desjardins Investments Inc. announces corrections in the disclosure of the trading expense ratio in the Annual Management Report of Fund Performance of certain Desjardins Funds

The value of investors' investments in the units of the relevant Desjardins Funds as well as the distribution amounts and the returns published in the documentation relating to the Desjardins Funds, are not affected in any way.

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced that during the comparative review of certain values for disclosure purposes, errors were noted in the trading expense ratio presented in the "Ratios and Supplemental Data" tables in the Desjardins Funds Annual Management Report of Fund Performance as at September 30, 2022.

The error in the trading expense ratio disclosure affects certain classes of units of the Desjardins Funds listed in the table below. The value of investors' investments in the units of the relevant Desjardins Funds as well as the distribution amounts and the returns published in the documentation relating to the Desjardins Funds, are not affected in any way.

With a view to continuous improvement, DI is reviewing its processes for disclosure in the Management Report of Fund Performance and has implemented additional controls to ensure the accuracy of the information disclosed.

Here's a list of the Desjardins Funds unit classes affected:

Desjardins Funds (A-, C- and I-Class Units)

Class

Units

Published trading expense ratio

Corrected trading expense ratio

Difference

%

Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Equity Income Fund

I

0.00 %

0.04 %

(0.04 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra American Small Cap Equity Fund

A

0.00 %

0.17 %

(0.17 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra American Small Cap Equity Fund

C

0.00 %

0.17 %

(0.17 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra American Small Cap Equity Fund

I

0.00 %

0.17 %

(0.17 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra Low Volatility Global Equity Fund

I

0.00 %

0.18 %

(0.18 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra Global Dividend Fund

I

0.00 %

0.38 %

(0.38 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra International Small Cap Equity Fund

A

0.00 %

0.23 %

(0.23 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra International Small Cap Equity Fund

C

0.00 %

0.23 %

(0.23 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra International Small Cap Equity Fund

I

0.00 %

0.23 %

(0.23 %)

 

Desjardins Funds (F-Class Units)

Class Units

Published trading expense ratio

Corrected trading expense ratio

Difference

%

Desjardins SocieTerra American Small Cap Equity Fund

F

0.00 %

0.17 %

(0.17 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra International Small Cap Equity Fund

F

0.00 %

0.23 %

(0.23 %)

 

Desjardins Funds (D-Class Units)

Class Units

Published trading expense ratio

Corrected trading expense ratio

Difference

%

Desjardins SocieTerra American Small Cap Equity Fund

D

0.00 %

0.17 %

(0.17 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra International Small Cap Equity Fund

D

0.00 %

0.23 %

(0.23 %)

 

Desjardins Funds (W-Class Units)

Class Units

Published trading expense ratio

Corrected trading expense ratio

Difference

%

Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Equity Income Fund

W

0.00 %

0.04 %

(0.04 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra American Small Cap Equity Fund

W

0.00 %

0.17 %

(0.17 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra Low Volatility Global Equity Fund

W

0.00 %

0.18 %

(0.18 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra Global Dividend Fund

W

0.00 %

0.38 %

(0.38 %)

Desjardins SocieTerra International Small Cap Equity Fund

W

0.00 %

0.23 %

(0.23 %)

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $39.25 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2022. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers mandated by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., the portfolio manager of the Desjardins Funds, representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $408 billion as at September 30, 2022. It was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2022 by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/09/c3055.html

You just read:

Desjardins Investments Inc. announces corrections in the disclosure of the trading expense ratio in the Annual Management Report of Fund Performance of certain Desjardins Funds

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.