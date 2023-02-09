Amendment to the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules

Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

Re: Amendment to Rule 411, South Carolina Appellate Court Rules Appellate Case No. 2022-001776

ORDER

The South Carolina Bar has filed a petition seeking to amend Rule 411(b), SCACR, to increase the number of lawyer members of the Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection Committee from twelve to thirteen.

Pursuant to Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution, we amend Rule 411(b), SCACR, to increase the number of lawyer members of the Committee to thirteen. This amendment is effective immediately

s/Donald W. Beatty C.J. s/John W. Kittredge J. s/Kaye G. Hearn J. s/John Cannon Few J. s/George C. James, Jr. J.



Columbia, South Carolina

February 8, 2023