Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,763 in the last 365 days.

Learn How to Hunt Wild Turkeys This March

CONTACT:
Josh Mackay: (603) 271-0459
February 9, 2023

Concord, NH – There is still time to register for a special turkey-hunting program co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and your local National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) chapter. Classes are filling quickly. Don’t miss this comprehensive opportunity for new or novice turkey hunters to get primed for the 2023 spring turkey hunting season, which opens on May 1.

The workshop is dedicated to teaching you everything you need to know to have a safe and successful turkey hunt, including choosing a shotgun and ammunition, scouting for birds, how and when to call, what gear you will need, the regulations that apply to turkey hunting, and much more.

The cost is $45 per person to participate. The fee includes course materials, instruction, at least one turkey call to take home for practice, lunch, and a one-year membership to the National Wild Turkey Federation. Once registered, payment must be made by check payable to NWTF-NH. Send payment to NH Fish and Game, c/o Hunter Education, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, 03301. If your payment is not received within 1 week of registration, your spot will be forfeited.

Be sure to sign up for the class closest to your home. Locations and dates of instruction include:

  • March 25: Raymond Baptist Church, 145 Route 27, Raymond, NH. Class begins at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m.
  • March 25: NH Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. Class begins at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m.

To register please visit: Events | New Hampshire Fish and Game (s3licensing.com).

WSFR Logo

You just read:

Learn How to Hunt Wild Turkeys This March

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.