Learn How to Hunt Wild Turkeys This March

CONTACT:

Josh Mackay: (603) 271-0459

February 9, 2023

Concord, NH – There is still time to register for a special turkey-hunting program co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and your local National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) chapter. Classes are filling quickly. Don’t miss this comprehensive opportunity for new or novice turkey hunters to get primed for the 2023 spring turkey hunting season, which opens on May 1.

The workshop is dedicated to teaching you everything you need to know to have a safe and successful turkey hunt, including choosing a shotgun and ammunition, scouting for birds, how and when to call, what gear you will need, the regulations that apply to turkey hunting, and much more.

The cost is $45 per person to participate. The fee includes course materials, instruction, at least one turkey call to take home for practice, lunch, and a one-year membership to the National Wild Turkey Federation. Once registered, payment must be made by check payable to NWTF-NH. Send payment to NH Fish and Game, c/o Hunter Education, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, 03301. If your payment is not received within 1 week of registration, your spot will be forfeited.

Be sure to sign up for the class closest to your home. Locations and dates of instruction include:

March 25: Raymond Baptist Church, 145 Route 27, Raymond, NH. Class begins at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m.

Raymond Baptist Church, 145 Route 27, Raymond, NH. Class begins at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m. March 25: NH Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. Class begins at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m.

To register please visit: Events | New Hampshire Fish and Game (s3licensing.com).