RS Metrics Brings Granular Environmental, Climate, and Physical Risk Data as SaaS to Google Cloud Marketplace
A leading geospatial analytics tool helping businesses measure their ESG impact and benchmark against competitors
RS Metrics' granular asset-level ECP data is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace
Organizations can now quickly deploy and manage the ESGSignals® platform with Google Cloud Marketplace, meaning they can get important insights on ESG activities and impacts more quickly”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RS Metrics announced today that it is making its platform for asset-level environmental, climate, and physical risk data and metrics accessible in real-time, with ESGSignals® solution on Google Cloud Marketplace. ESGSignals® is now available for ESG or sustainability requirements by all stakeholders through its Google Cloud Marketplace listing.
ESGSignals®, a global product, derives independent, direct measurements at the asset level enabling users to objectively assess the geospatial ESG and sustainability performance of assets mapped to parent companies. ESGSignals® provides over 100 metrics for ESG and environment, climate, and physical risk for each asset location (such as a plant, warehouse, factory, or office) facilitating investment and management purposes. The coverage of these locations is based on publicly traded global companies across all sectors while spanning both developed and emerging markets.
Robert Herz, RS Metrics Senior Advisor ESG, former Chair of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, one of the founding members of International Accounting Standards Board, and former Board Member of Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Foundation and the Value Reporting Foundation says, “The granularity offered by RS Metrics through Google Cloud Marketplace helps stakeholders understand the ESG and sustainability performance of their assets and their exposure to environmental, climate, and physical risk, for business development and continuity planning." Robert currently serves on the Transition Advisory Group and the International Reporting and Connectivity Council, which both advise the IFRS Foundation Trustees, as a member of the G7 Impact Task Force and as a Board Member of the International Foundation for Valuing Impacts.
“The RS Metrics platform can deliver more access and analytics capabilities for important geospatial data like emissions, wildfire risk, and land usage,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace at Google Cloud. “Organizations can now quickly deploy and manage the ESGSignals® platform with Google Cloud Marketplace, meaning they can get important insights on ESG activities and impacts more quickly, utilizing Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure.”
A building blocks approach empowers organizations to customize to suit their end-user requirements from data to dashboards to distributed applications through RS Metrics' turnkey white-label ESG SaaS. End-user data products can be easily integrated with Looker Studio reports, Looker/Earth Engine Applications, or querying raw data with BigQuery. Through Bring Your Own Assets capabilities customers can generate ESGSignals® metrics for their own area of interest or their own specific asset locations enhancing the level of disclosures available via BigQuery. Both means of obtaining ESGSignals® data and metrics will be available through usage-based pricing on Google Cloud Marketplace.
Recent regulatory demands have made geospatial-driven ESG direct measurements necessary for better disclosures. ESGSignals® also aligns with the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) building on its collaboration with Integrated Biodiversity Assessment Tool (IBAT). These facilitate regulatory compliance as well as all management requirements.
RS Metrics through ESGSignals® has been continually developing quantitative geospatial ESG methodologies, focusing on the ‘E’ pillar. “In our journey with developing ESGSignals® and being live on Google Cloud Marketplace marks a major milestone in democratizing data through ESGSignals® as a SaaS, with rapid configuration by Google Cloud developers. This allows end users to create rapidly deployable dashboards and applications to provide here-to unavailable ESG insights which can be rolled up from asset - company - industry - country,” says Maneesh Sagar, Chairman, and CEO of RS Metrics. Customers become informed about the ESG and sustainability performance of companies and are better prepared to respond to regulatory demands through the platform.
About RS Metrics
Founded in 2010, RS Metrics brings global geospatial datasets together at the asset level to provide fundamental insights, trends, and predictive signals for businesses and investors in ESG, environment, climate and physical risk, industrials, and commercial real estate. RS Metrics’ proprietary, patented technology platform leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning, and a scaled QC workflow to generate accurate, predictive, and consumable information.
