Leadership Team Brings Nearly 80 Years of Experience to The Residence at Colvin Run
New Senior Living Community Features Diverse Group of Administrators
Starting a new community from the ground-up, we can set high expectations and build an exceptional culture.”GREAT FALLS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Residence at Colvin Run only has been a part of the Great Falls region for several months since it opened in September 2022. But the IntegraCare-operated senior living community has assembled a diverse and experienced leadership team.
— Amy Grossman, Executive Operations Officer
Nine of those leaders have combined to bring more than 78 years of experience in senior living care to the 62-unit community at 1131 Walker Road in Great Falls.
At 53,000-square-feet, The Residence at Colvin Run meets a major housing need, as residents 65 and older make up about 14% of Fairfax County’s total population.
“Since our grand opening in September, our community is now home to many residents and their families,” said Amy Grossman, Executive Operations Officer of The Residence at Colvin Run. “This is the beginning of many new relationships to nurture, which is the exact reason why our team members dedicate their professional careers to serving seniors and their families.
“The Residence at Colvin Run fully embodies our IntegraCare 3-Dimensional Focus,” Grossman continued. “We are a great place to work and a great place to live, which ultimately improves the quality of life for our residents and their family members. With continuous focus on our team members’ experiences, providing them with a great work environment and growth opportunities, the expectation is that they will develop bonds and connections with our residents and provide excellent care.”
Grossman has more than 20 years of experience in senior living care and possesses expertise in opening and operating new communities, overseeing daily operations and achieving successful licensing surveys.
“The experience of opening newly built communities such as The Residence at Colvin Run is the most exciting challenge,” Grossman said. “Putting systems and processes in place, focusing on individualized resident-centered care, resident and family satisfaction, and building a collaborative culture are all important.”
“Starting a new community from the ground-up, we can set high expectations and build an exceptional culture,” Grossman said. “We are enjoying getting to know our new team members, residents and their families, and we are making new connections every day. It’s exciting to look into the future at the possibilities to impact the lives of many seniors and their families in positive and meaningful ways.”
Joining Grossman as part of the leadership team at The Residence at Colvin Run are:
• Chelsea St. John, LifeStages Director.
St. John began her career in senior living three years ago and has gained valuable experience in the field.
“When I worked as a lifestyle coordinator at another senior living community, I would help the activities department and realized how much I loved coordinating activities with the residents. My role at The Residence at Colvin Run has enabled me to become more involved in the planning and organizational side of the activities team.
“I became a part of the senior living industry to make a difference in peoples’ lives, and I am happy knowing I have an opportunity to continue doing so at The Residence at Colvin Run.”
St. John said she and the team are determined to make The Residence at Colvin Run, “The No. 1 choice for seniors to live in Northern Virginia.”
• Jackie Mills, Life Stories Director.
Mills has spent more than five years in senior living, initially as a volunteer and then as part of the staff. Mills has both personal and professional experience in supporting those with a dementia diagnosis.
“The leadership team is small but mighty, and with great cohesiveness,” Mills said. “This is a team that offers great diversity and a wide range of skill sets as well as a spirit of servant leadership.”
“Our goals are to continue to better our programs and activities to meet the needs, passions and desires of every resident so they may live their best and most vibrant life here at The Residence at Colvin Run,” Mills said.
Mills appreciates IntegraCare’s 3-Dimensional Focus on making IntegraCare senior living communities a great place to work which in turn inspires team members to make it a great place for residents to live while providing comfort and peace of mind to their family members.
“I love the focus on serving, caring and engaging employees first,” Mills said. “Team members who are engaged and connected provide the best care and support to our residents.”
• Melissa Dasig, Resident Wellness Director.
Her more than 18 years of experience working in assisted living communities is an asset Dasig brings to the Colvin Run team.
“We work together to make the best lifestyles possible for each resident,” Dasig said. “The leadership team is always willing to help. And, IntegraCare truly does care about the team and the passion that we all bring to our communities in order to make the lives of our residents better.”
• Chris Coombe, Dining Experience Director.
Coombe has been actively engaged in the food scene throughout the Washington, D.C. area for more than 15 years. He has operated and executed healthy nutritional programming and food service for large corporations, foreign embassies, local country clubs and entertainment venues.
Coombe said his passion for healthy, sustainably sourced cuisine drew him into the healthcare/senior living industry with an interest in helping create balanced and enriched lifestyles through food and beverage. He was born and raised in Great Falls and enjoys the sentiment of giving back to the area.
• Riley Costellia, Community Relations Director.
Costellia first worked in senior living at the young age of 14 and over the years has evolved into a leader who made his way to the Colvin Run team.
“What began as a volunteer opportunity turned into a lifetime of passion in caring for our seniors,” Costellia said. “It has always been a goal of mine to be a part of an opening, and being able to influence the culture and atmosphere of a new community. What makes this even more special is Colvin Run is located in my hometown of Great Falls, where I have lived in my entire life. To be able to represent a community, and provide a service to those from my own hometown is so special.”
Costellia said The Residence at Colvin Run team has accomplished much since its grand opening ceremony a few months ago.
“I’ve never really seen a leadership team whose members possess the heart and dedication of our team at Colvin Run,” he said. “Each person cares so deeply about this community, and our residents. Everyone is willing to help each other, with the ultimate goal of ensuring the best experience possible for our residents, and families.”
• Sandra Hernandez, Hospitality Executive Associate.
Hernandez has worked in senior living care for more than 15 years. Her diverse background includes experience in dining, housekeeping and even as part of security personnel at a community years ago.
“I love working with seniors because my need is to help those in need,” Hernandez said. “I want to treat and help the elderly because I know one day I will be there, and I want to be treated as well as I treat others.”
The Residence at Colvin Run leadership team has made an impact on Hernandez, a native of El Salvador.
“We work as a team, and we help each other in different ways,” Hernandez said. “My vision is to see our building full of residents and staff who are happy to live here and to work here. I love Colvin Run because it’s a small community of residents and staff who truly seem happy to be here.”
• David Zinn, Administrative Services Director.
Zinn’s background includes communications and advocacy work with medical, research and disease-specific organizations throughout the Washington, D.C., region. He also worked at various hospitals and with physician practices before moving into senior living.
“I am an entrepreneur who has specialized in healthcare my entire career,” Zinn said. “I recently retired and then almost immediately re-entered the workforce to take on this last challenge of helping launch our start-up community. I grew up in Ohio but have lived in Great Falls since 1997 and am very lucky to call it home.”
“I am new to IntegraCare but have been pleased that they are interested in providing an environment in which their employees can thrive and succeed,” he said. “I enjoy coming to Colvin Run each day and making my small contribution to making it the kind of place everyone can enjoy calling home.”
Zinn believes Grossman has The Residence at Colvin Run team working efficiently while improving the lives of the residents and their family members.
“I think our Executive Director, Amy Grossman, brings a wealth of expertise to our community,” Zinn said. “She is the right mix of a motivating leader, empathetic problem solver and common-sense leadership. She brings a fierceness to ensuring our community is well run and our residents are well cared for and happy.”
• Jose Marquina, Maintenance Engineer
Marquina spent five years as a maintenance engineer, maintaining 12 buildings, before joining the team at The Residence at Colvin Run.
“One of the most special aspects of the community and leadership team at Colvin Run is the team spirit,” Marquina said. “My goal is to help lift the maintenance department off the ground and improve the lives of our senior residents.”
