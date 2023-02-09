Governor announces members of new Business Advisory Council for Crime Reduction

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the members of the newly created Business Advisory Council for Crime Reduction, tasked with supporting the governor in addressing crime affecting businesses statewide. The group held its first meeting on Friday morning.

Each council member offers a diverse background and unique perspective about the risks posed to storefronts and communities. The group will work directly with businesses to hear and understand how crime is affecting businesses in communities statewide in order to follow and support legislation that curbs crime impacting New Mexico businesses. The council will also work alongside law enforcement, judicial stewards, elected officials, and other agencies to educate business owners on the policies, laws, and initiatives that affect crime affecting businesses.

Council members include:

Steven Chavez, chair, businessman and developer

Robert Ardovino, restaurant owner

Rob Black, President and CEO of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce

Jessica Carothers, small business owner

Eddy Corley Jr., small business owner

Monica Jojola, business owner

Pete Kassetas, business owner and former New Mexico State Police Chief

Ed Manzanares, UNM Assistant Athletic Director

Adam Silverman, businessman and developer

Gov. Lujan Grisham and council chair Steven B. Chavez plan to add several additional members to the council as it moves forward.

“I am honored that the governor has selected me to serve as the chair of the Business Advisory Council for Crime Reduction,” said Chair Steven B. Chavez. “Crime is a pressing problem for every New Mexican and New Mexico business, and I am looking forward to supporting the efforts of the governor and the Legislature to improve public safety.”