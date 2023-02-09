WeCare tlc to open expanded Healthcare Center in Huntsville
New healthcare center to provide cost-effective primary care options for local businesses
We are on a mission to transform how healthcare is delivered.”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new locally run healthcare center is set to open this spring at Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville, Alabama, providing cost-effective primary care for local businesses and their employees.
— Raegan Le Douaron, President and CEO of WeCare tlc
As a leader in implementing and managing onsite health centers around the country, WeCare tlc will manage the Health & Wellness Center of Huntsville and work with employers to provide quality, coordinated, patient-centric healthcare for their employees. The center’s anchor tenant, Dynetics, is an information technology company with more than 3,500 employees headquartered in Huntsville.
"We've been proud to be part of the Huntsville community for six years, and we’re just getting started,” said Raegan Le Douaron, President and CEO of WeCare tlc. “We’re excited to see more growth and opportunities develop in the Huntsville market as we partner with more local employers to improve the health of their employees.”
The center will feature a 5,017 square-foot facility at the Bridge Street Town Centre at 365 The Bridge Street, Suite 106, with a capacity for 10 exam rooms.
Qualified and trusted professionals at the new center will provide primary healthcare services, including wellness check-ups, disease management, onsite prescription drug dispensaries, lab work, and other diagnostics. The expansion is slated for completion in late spring 2023.
“We are on a mission to transform how healthcare is delivered,” Le Douaron said. “At our centers, we rely on excellent personal service as well as cutting edge data and information to provide outstanding care and better outcomes for our patients.”
Employers interested in making cost-effective primary care accessible to their employees can learn more at https://wecaretlc.com/.
About WeCare tlc
WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States by disrupting the care delivery model. Its health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing, and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc has saved clients more than $420 million in claim costs, reduced healthcare costs by 20 percent, and reduced urgent care visits by 50 percent. The company was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla., and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.
Media Contact
Will Wellons
Wellons Communications
(407) 339-0879
will@wellonscommunications.com
