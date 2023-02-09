Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,860 in the last 365 days.

WeCare tlc to open expanded Healthcare Center in Huntsville

New healthcare center to provide cost-effective primary care options for local businesses

We are on a mission to transform how healthcare is delivered.”
— Raegan Le Douaron, President and CEO of WeCare tlc
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new locally run healthcare center is set to open this spring at Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville, Alabama, providing cost-effective primary care for local businesses and their employees.

As a leader in implementing and managing onsite health centers around the country, WeCare tlc will manage the Health & Wellness Center of Huntsville and work with employers to provide quality, coordinated, patient-centric healthcare for their employees. The center’s anchor tenant, Dynetics, is an information technology company with more than 3,500 employees headquartered in Huntsville.

"We've been proud to be part of the Huntsville community for six years, and we’re just getting started,” said Raegan Le Douaron, President and CEO of WeCare tlc. “We’re excited to see more growth and opportunities develop in the Huntsville market as we partner with more local employers to improve the health of their employees.”

The center will feature a 5,017 square-foot facility at the Bridge Street Town Centre at 365 The Bridge Street, Suite 106, with a capacity for 10 exam rooms.

Qualified and trusted professionals at the new center will provide primary healthcare services, including wellness check-ups, disease management, onsite prescription drug dispensaries, lab work, and other diagnostics. The expansion is slated for completion in late spring 2023.

“We are on a mission to transform how healthcare is delivered,” Le Douaron said. “At our centers, we rely on excellent personal service as well as cutting edge data and information to provide outstanding care and better outcomes for our patients.”

Employers interested in making cost-effective primary care accessible to their employees can learn more at https://wecaretlc.com/.

About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States by disrupting the care delivery model. Its health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing, and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc has saved clients more than $420 million in claim costs, reduced healthcare costs by 20 percent, and reduced urgent care visits by 50 percent. The company was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla., and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.

Media Contact
Will Wellons
Wellons Communications
(407) 339-0879
will@wellonscommunications.com

Will Wellons
Wellons Communications
+1 407-339-0879
will@wellonscommunications.com

You just read:

WeCare tlc to open expanded Healthcare Center in Huntsville

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.