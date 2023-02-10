State Park Art Perfect for Valentine's Day

Color it or paint it: February's paint-by-number template is perfect for Valentine's Day

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) offers the latest paint or color-by-number template to nurture creativity, artistic expression, and appreciation for the outdoors.

Tasha Ferris’ photo from Ricketts Glen State Park inspired February’s template. Titled “Duckies in Love”, it is perfect for Valentine’s Day arts and crafts.

Download and print the template on PPFF’s website: https://paparksandforests.org/our-work/recreation/paint-or-color-by-number/

The DIY templates are appropriate for all skill levels and provide a unique opportunity for individuals and families to connect with one another over Pennsylvanian landscapes.

PPFF’s volunteer artist, Melodie Shwarz-Higgins creates the templates based on photographs submitted in PPFF’s annual Thru the Seasons Photo Contest.

Shwarz-Higgins’ goal is to make nature accessible to everyone through art.

“I hope that, as people connect with the natural world, they will be inspired to appreciate and protect our amazing resources, " she said.

Check out the projects celebrating Clean Water and Forested Ecosystems from 2022 for more of the original series and creative fun.

Looking to show more love for PA’s parks and forests this Valentine’s Day? Give the gift of adventure and support the conservation efforts with PPFF’s Valentine's Day special membership offer. The limited-time offer includes a PPFF membership and a PA State Parks and State Forests Passport for your loved one.