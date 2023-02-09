Submit Release
FAA Urges Laser Manufacturers, Distributors to Add Warning Label to Not Shine Lasers at Aircraft

High-powered laser pointers can incapacitate pilots flying airplanes with hundreds of passengers. To combat the threat, Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen requested laser manufacturers add a warning label to their packaging to make consumers aware of the safety risks and federal laws when using lasers.

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


