FAA Urges Laser Manufacturers, Distributors to Add Warning Label to Not Shine Lasers at Aircraft

High-powered laser pointers can incapacitate pilots flying airplanes with hundreds of passengers. To combat the threat, Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen requested laser manufacturers add a warning label to their packaging to make consumers aware of the safety risks and federal laws when using lasers.
