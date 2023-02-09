Enjoying Exclusive Big Game Fun, Food & Entertainment Above the Crowd

It will be a busy Big Game weekend on the roof of Life Time in Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix, Arizona, with luxury fun, food, entertainment and networking at the Super Luxe Rooftop Experience.

On Saturday February 11, 2023, people can enjoy a fashion show, Arizona Game Changers award ceremony, luxurious food and drink, and entertainment during Rap Snacks' Gold Experience on the roof of Life Time in the Biltmore Fashion Park.