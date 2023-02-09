Enjoying Exclusive Big Game Fun, Food & Entertainment Above the Crowd
It will be a busy Big Game weekend on the roof of Life Time in Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix, Arizona, with luxury fun, food, entertainment and networking at the Super Luxe Rooftop Experience.
On Saturday February 11, 2023, people can enjoy a fashion show, Arizona Game Changers award ceremony, luxurious food and drink, and entertainment during Rap Snacks' Gold Experience on the roof of Life Time in the Biltmore Fashion Park.
There will be a unique opportunity weekend of Feb 11-12 to enjoy luxury food, drink, entertainment, and networking from a rooftop in the heart of Phoenix
The activities are non-stop starting on Saturday with the Super Luxe Rooftop Day Party. Those who show up at 11 AM can begin with the Rap Snacks’ The Gold Experience’s complimentary food, curated content, vendors & product sampling, followed by, from 1-3 PM, the Luxe Charity Fashion Show, mini-concert, and Arizona Game Changer Awards.
Featured fashion brands will include Saks Fifth, Lululemon, J. Crew, Failure Brand, and Unknown Union. Who would not want to see Green Bay Packer Allen Lazard on the runway?
Among the honorees for the awards will be business and community leaders: Alton Mason Jr (Super Star Model), Brandon Howard (Platinum Recording Artist), Richie Evans (Recording Artist), Super Snake (Media Personality), Steven Hunter (NBA), (Humanitarian/WNBA), Mechelle Tucker (Entrepreneur), Council OD Harris (Politician/Advocate), Leslie D. Hale (Business Woman), Ann Meyers Drysdale (VP of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury), and NFL luminaries Jerome Daniels, Donovan McNabb, Bridget Pettis, Frank Sanders, and AC Caswell.
As importantly, local charities Mechelle Cares Foundation, The Vantasy Project, Million Dollar Mingle Charities and the Rise and Dream Foundation, will benefit from Saturday’s events.
Finally on Saturday, Ray Lewis and Earn Your Leisure will offer an Elite Championship Experience.
As if that is not enough fun, later that evening, Raiders Hall of Famer AC Caswell will host the Super Luxe Rooftop Million Dollar Mingle Luxury Party with the International McAfee Group and 1st Class Consultant, from 7 PM-12 AM. Partygoers will be entertained by DJ Mark Da Spot from Hollywood with Live Entertainment, Josh Vietti, B. Howard, New Groove Entertainment, and Shaun MILLI.
Sunday’s activities start at noon with Rap Snacks’ The Flavor Bowl on February 12, 2023. On a more restful day, attendees can enjoy great food and drink while listening to spins by DJ Mannie Fresh & DJ Mark Da Spot and entertainment from the famous Hip Hop Violinist Josh Vietti. The day ends with the Sunday Funday Watch Party and Big Game Celebration.
Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy the Puff & Smoke Lounge Powered by Constantine Fine Cigars; Fantasy Island Sponsored by FourTwenty Collections, Everything Legendary & Rap Snacks; Whiskey Row Tasting Experience Powered By Whiskeyville; and Pop Up Shops Powered By Failure Clothing Brand. Other vendors include Essential IV Drip, Panoramic Studio (360 Photo Booth), Constantine Cigars, Pure Joy Juice, Energize Nutrition, Everything Legendary, Big Mama’s Pound Cake, Say It with Chocolate, Breezzr, and Blackened Whiskey.
One of the biggest benefits of events during Big Game week is not necessarily getting to go to the game (not many get to do that), but to see and meet either people one has watched and admired in the past or people whom you may actually be able to do business with in the future. Some that you might see “on the roof” this weekend include: Joel Iyiebuniwe (Panthers); Billy Davis (2x Super Bowl Champion, Cowboys/Ravens); Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton, The Chi); Madison Chase (3x ESPN2 Women's Fitness, Champion/Red Carpet Host); Micaela Dartson (Owner, Pink Smoke Cigars); Super Bowl Champs Cliff Crosby (Rams/Colts); Duane Starks (Ravens); Kim Alexis (Former Supermodel); Lisa Dinero formerly Lisa Crawford (Recording Artist); Adam Driver (Actor); Larry Miller (Jordan Brand Chairman); and Big Sean (Hip Hop Recording Artist) and more.
Again, this is a unique Phoenix event created by local Phoenix leaders to reach and benefit Arizona businesses. Tickets, VIP access, cabanas and tables can be purchased as follows:
Saturday Super Luxe Rooftop Day Party www.sbluxerooftopexp.com
Saturday Super Luxe Rooftop Million Dollar Mingle Luxury Party www.mdmsuperluxe.com
Sunday Funday www.superluxerooftopexp.com
