Revolutionary Nordlys System from Candela Arrives at Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center
Dr. Joselin D. Tacastacas is proud to announce that Peninsula Dermatology now offers the revolutionary Nordlys™ Light & Bright system from Candela.
I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system.”NEWPORT NEWS, VA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center is the only Dermatology specialist in Newport News with this innovative treatment technology
— Dr. Joselin D. Tacastacas
(NEWPORT NEWS,VA,) — Dr. Joselin D. Tacastacas is proud to announce that Peninsula Dermatology now offers the revolutionary Nordlys™ Light & Bright system from Candela. The Nordlys™ platform was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year, and was featured on the Today Show on NBC. Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center is the first clinic in Newport News to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.
The Nordlys™ Light & Bright is a unique Intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy that incorporates two types of light therapy in a single treatment for comprehensive skin rejuvenation. It can improve the tone and texture of skin quickly and effectively with minimal downtime.
The platform allows aesthetic specialists to simultaneously treat:
-Redness and vascular lesions
-Age spots, unwanted freckles, and other dark spots
-Textural irregularities
-Sun damage
-Overall tone and appearance of skin
During a Nordlys™ Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers light energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy, creating targeted tissue damage that destroys built-up melanin and other unwanted pigments. IPL photorejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and improve its overall elasticity.
"I am so excited to be the first in Newport News to bring the Nordlys system to my patients. I have to say the Nordlys is a major step forward in IPL technology,” said JJ Blessing, Chief Executive Officer at Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center. “ As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for Peninsula Dermatology” he added.
The Nordlys system is powerful but more comfortable than other IPL treatment options. The device is quiet in operation, features multiple settings, and even includes a patient database to track treatments.
“I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system." Dr. Joselin D. Tacastacas said.
For more information on Nordlys or Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center, visit https://peninsuladermatologyva.com/ or call (757) 259-9466.
About Peninsula Dermatology
Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Center—formerly known as Dermatology Specialists—was established in 1987 by husband-wife team Dr. Douglas Nelson and Dr. Susan Mackel, and has been a leading dermatology provider on the peninsula since. Peninsula Dermatology offers a wide range of dermatologic services, including medical dermatology, Mohs and skin cancer surgery and more.
In 2022, Peninsula Dermatology began offering cosmetic services at its Williamsburg location. The cosmetic department is led by Dr. Joselin Tacastacas. Dr. Tacastacas is board certified and completed a year-long fellowship training in Cosmetic Dermatological Surgery.
To learn more, visit www.peninsuladermatologyva.com
JJ Blessing
Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center
+1 757-873-0161
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube